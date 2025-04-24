Marco Materazzi cannot wait for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The first FIFA Club World Cup in its extended format begins this summer with top teams from across the globe descending on the United States for the competition. The tournament begins with MLS side Inter Miami taking on the Egyptian side Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium on June 15.

Previous incarnations of the tournament have involved fewer clubs, and a previous winner is Marco Materazzi. The now-retired Italian was part of the Inter Milan roster that won the competition back in 2010 in Abu Dhabi. Materazzi spoke via a Zoom call about the tournament.

"I say, wow! Because I know how much Gianni (Infantino, the FIFA President) wants this cup. All the best teams are there. It is at the end of the season, but everyone will want to win the cup. I love the United States. I was there last March, and they are ready for the big events coming up."

The World Cup is also being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026. Materazzi played his part in Italy winning the tournament back in 2006 when he scored in the final against France and played a key role in Zinedine Zidane being infamously sent off.

The Seattle Sounders, as well as Miami, will be the MLS teams competing at the Club World Cup. Materazzi has been impressed by the North American division. "I think MLS has grown very fast in the last five to 10 years. In Europe, we have many players from the U.S., and that is the result of what MLS has done recently.

"Lionel Messi has helped the MLS grow very fast in the last year. He loves Miami, he is not in a holiday mood, but he still wants to be the best. Because he wants to go to the World Cup in the United States, too. He wants to defend the title."

Materazzi played for Chennaiyin at the end of his career and sees similarities between MLS and the Indian Super League. "The religion is cricket in India; in the United States, it is the NBA, but now soccer invests a lot of money, and it is very important for the kids."

When asked if he would like to play in the expanded edition of the Club World Cup, Materazzi said, "I would like to, but I am too old! I am turning 52 in August. In 2010, it was different because you had to win the Champions League to qualify, and then you had to win two games to be champions. Now it is very similar to the World Cup because you have to win seven games.

"Inter have already played around 60 games, they have five more for the league, the Champions League, we lost in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia yesterday, but when you finish and then have to recharge in one or two weeks to be ready for the World Cup, it is not easy. I think Inter have 25 very good players and we hope to be in New York for the final."

Materazzi stressed the importance of Lautaro Martinez to Inter Milan. "Lautaro is our captain, and he is the first to be in the training ground in the morning and the last to leave. He won the World Cup with Argentina, and I hope for him to be the champion in the Club World Cup. Then he has the chance to be the Ballon d'Or winner."

Many players are concerned that adding the Club World Cup to the soccer calendar makes it too congested. However, Materazzi believes they will still be motivated for the competition. "I think it is very important for all teams. If you win the first Club World Cup, then you will make history."