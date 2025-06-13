Premier League record in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: How do English clubs stack up?

On June 15, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off, with 32 club teams from domestic league around the world facing off for glory. This is a chance for individual clubs and players to make a name for themselves, but also for leagues to earn bragging rights by piling up wins against each other.

Twenty different leagues will be represented in the Club World Cup, but they aren't necessarily on equal footing. Only nine leagues have more than one club in the tournament, and comparing a storied league like the Premier League with the 12-team Northern League from New Zealand isn't exactly fair.

Still, we're going to be keeping track of the combined performance of teams from each league — as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more compete for supremacy.

Premier League teams in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The Premier League has just two teams in the field. Manchester City qualified by winning the 2022-23 Champions League and are the reigning Club World Cup champions, having won in 2023. (The tournament was not held last year). Chelsea qualified by winning the Champions League in 2020-21 — benefiting from new rules to that expanded the field for this tournament from seven teams to its current 32-team format.

Both have a good chance of a deep run, even if they didn't finish the Premier League season where they'd hoped. Manchester City rallied late to finish third in the league, behind Liverpool and Arsenal, securing a Champions League berth for next year. Chelsea finished right behind them, by two points, and also won the UEFA Conference League.

Manchester City will start in Group G, along with Juventus FC of Italy's Serie A, Al Ain FC of the UAE Pro League and Wydad AC of Botola, the top domestic league in Morocco. Their first match will come Wednesday, June 18, against Wydad AC. Chelsea will start in Group D, along with CR Flamengo of Brazil, Espérance de Tunisie of Tunisia and LAFC of the MLS. Their first match is on Monday, June 16, against LAFC.

All matches for the FIFA Club World Cup can be streamed live on DAZN.

Premier League team results in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

TEAM RECORD POINTS Chelsea FC 0-0-0 0 Manchester City 0-0-0 0

League records in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

LEAGUE TEAMS RECORD POINTS Argentine Primera División 2 0-0-0 0 Austrian Bundesliga 1 0-0-0 0 Brasileiro Série A 4 0-0-0 0 Botola 1 0-0-0 0 Bundesliga 2 0-0-0 0 Egyptian Premier League 1 0-0-0 0 J1 League 1 0-0-0 0 K League 1 1 0-0-0 0 La Liga 2 0-0-0 0 Liga MX 2 0-0-0 0 Ligue 1 1 0-0-0 0 MLS 3 0-0-0 0 Northern League 1 0-0-0 0 Premier League 2 0-0-0 0 Premiership 1 0-0-0 0 Primeira Liga 2 0-0-0 0 Saudi Pro League 1 0-0-0 0 Serie A 2 0-0-0 0 Tunisian Professional League 1 1 0-0-0 0 UAE Pro League 1 0-0-0 0

How have Premier League teams performed in the FIFA Club World Cup in the past?

Teams from the Premier League have won the FIFA Club World Cup four times and, coincidentally, it was managed by four different clubs.

Manchester United — 2008

Liverpool — 2019

Chelsea — 2021

Manchester City — 2023

Those three most recent wins by Liverpool., Chelsea and Manchester City all came over clubs from Brazil — Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fluminense — all of whom are also in the field this summer. Premier League clubs have also lost in the Final twice, both to Brazilian clubs — São Paulo beat Liverpool 1-0 in 2005 and Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 in 2012.

The Premier League has been one of the most successful leagues in this tournament but they're not at the top. Teams from Brazil's Brasileirão have won four championships, the same as the Premier League, but have also finished as runner-ups six other times. La Liga is the league with the most titles, at 8 — five for Real Madrid and three for Barcelona.