Premier League rumors: Potter to Leicester, Van Nistelrooy to Hamburg, Glasner to be backed
Premier League rumors: Graham Potter to Leicester City
Leicester City surprisingly sacked Steve Cooper after his side lost 2-1 to Chelsea last weekend. Cooper was only appointed the Foxes manager the previous summer after Enzo Maresca left them to join the Blues. However, with Leicester sitting 16th in the Premier League and just one point above the relegation zone — the club have decided that that was it.
Graham Potter was linked with Leicester before Cooper took the job. The Foxes could turn to Potter to steer them up the table. The Telegraph has reported that "Potter, David Moyes and Ruud van Nistelrooy will emerge as realistic contenders."
Potter's record with Brighton makes him a strong suitor to replace Cooper. Moyes would be a safe pair of hands, but his style of play might not be popular amongst Leicester fans. As for Van Nistelrooy, appointing him would be a risk as he has only taken charge of two Premier League games as Manchester United's interim manager.
Ruud van Nistelrooy to Hamburger SV
Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly waiting for a Premier League team to take a chance on him. However, his next opportunity could be in Germany with his former club Hamburger SV.
Florian Plettenberg posted on X, "Hamburger SV are considering Ruud van Nistelrooy. Following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, HSV are now exploring several options."
Van Nistelrooy played for Hamburg when they were in the Bundesliga. However, they now find themselves in the Bundesliga 2. The fallen giants of German soccer are currently eighth in the division.
Oliver Glasner to be backed
Oliver Glasner impressed as Crystal Palace manager last season when he took over from Roy Hodgson. However, this campaign has been a different story — with the Eagles now second bottom in the Premier League.
Palace did manage a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last weekend, and it looks like Glasner will not have to worry about getting sacked for now. According to Football Insider, "the club are keen to stick by the manager after showing promising signs despite struggling for wins, and will back him heavily in January."