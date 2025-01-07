Premier League Table: Reordering by points earned against top-10 teams
If you cannot beat any of the top 10 sides in the Premier League, you will not finish anywhere near the summit of the table. Beating the teams around you in the division will only get you so far. Reordering the Premier League table based on points earned against top-10 teams provides interesting viewing.
The reordered table might have crushed in-form Nottingham Forest's aspirations for the title. Liverpool unsurprisingly remain top. There is a shock jump up the division for Fulham and Brighton. It will also offer hope to Ipswich Town.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
D-W-W-W-D
46
Arsenal
D-W-W-W-D
40
Nottingham Forest
W-W-W-W-W
40
Chelsea
W-D-L-L-D
36
Newcastle
W-W-W-W-W
35
Man City
L-L-D-W-W
34
Bournemouth
D-W-D-D-W
33
Aston Villa
L-W-L-D-W
32
Fulham
D-D-W-D-D
30
Brighton
W-D-D-D-D
28
Brentford
L-L-D-L-W
27
Tottenham
W-L-L-D-L
24
Man United
W-L-L-L-D
23
West Ham
D-D-W-L-L
23
Crystal Palace
W-L-D-W-D
21
Everton
D-D-D-L-L
17
Wolves
L-W-W-D-L
16
Ipswich
W-L-L-W-D
16
Leicester
L-L-L-L-L
14
Southampton
L-D-L-L-L
6
And here is what things look like if we reorder by points earned against top-10 teams.
Premier League table ranked by points earned against top-10 teams
TEAM
POINTS
Liverpool
18
Fulham
15
Chelsea
14
Brighton
13
Newcastle
12
Arsenal
11
Man City
11
Bournemouth
10
Nottingham Forest
9
Man United
9
Crystal Palace
9
Aston Villa
8
Brentford
7
Tottenham
7
Ipswich
7
West Ham
6
Everton
5
Wolves
5
Leicester
4
Southampton
2
Nottingham Forest drop down
Nottingham Forest is the most in-form side in the Premier League right now They have won their last six games in the division. This puts them just six points behind the league leaders Liverpool. Many of their fans might be thinking they could be unlikely title winners — like Leicester City were back in the 2015-16 season.
However, they will need to beat the best teams if they are to achieve what Leicester did. Unfortunately, Forest's record against top-10 teams is not so great. In the reordered table, Nuno Espirito Santo's side would be joint ninth with Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
Forest shocked Liverpool in Matchday 4 when they won 1-0 at Anfield. They face Arne Slot's side in their next Premier League game. This fixture at the City Ground will be a true test of whether Forest can win the title this season.
Liverpool remain top
Unsurprisingly, Liverpool stays at the top of the reordered Premier League table. Slot's side have beaten top-10 sides, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, Manchester City, and Aston Villa. However, they are not unbeatable, with Forest claiming three points against them. Liverpool have also dropped points in draws with Arsenal, Newcastle United, Fulham, and, recently, Manchester United.
The draw with United was poor, given the run of form Ruben Amorim's side has been on. Liverpool were heavy favorites going into the fixture, but they were lucky not to lose it. Trent Alexander-Arnold was particularly disappointing in the game. He, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, are coming to the end of their current deals at the club. With their futures still up in the air, this could cause a distraction and derail their title hopes.
Fulham jump up
Fulham are the surprise package of the reordered Premier League table. The top-10 sides they have beaten so far are Newcastle, Forest, Brighton and Chelsea. They have also earned draws with Arsenal, Liverpool and Bournemouth.
However, Fulham have also dropped points in games that they would have been expected to win. They lost 4-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers — which was Gary O'Neil's last win with Wolves. Fulham also only managed draws with Southampton and Ipswich Town — who are both currently in the bottom three.
Marco Silva's side is enjoying an impressive season, but their inconsistency against teams they should beat has cost them a place even higher in the Premier League table. Fulham are somewhat like the legendary figure Robin Hood — they steal from the rich clubs by beating them but give to the poor teams by drawing or losing to them.
Brighton also move into the top four
Like Fulham, Brighton also has a great record against teams in the top 10, but not such a good one versus teams they should beat. The Seagulls have had great results, including beating Newcastle and Manchester City. They have also drawn twice with Arsenal. However, Brighton also could only draw with the three teams in the bottom three — Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton.
Too many draws have cost Fabian Hurzeler's side. They are winless in their last eight Premier League games. Although, Brighton's 1-1 draw with the Gunners last time out is something to build on to get back to winning ways.
Ipswich climb out of the relegation zone
Many pundits expect the three teams currently in the bottom three to be relegated. However, in the reordered table, Ipswich climb out of the relegation zone. This is due to the club claiming seven points against teams in the top-10 — notably a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Portman Road.
This will offer hope to fans of the Tractor Boys who fear that their club will go down. Ipswich need more consistency but a few more surprise results could be what they need to stay in the Premier League.