Printable Women's March Madness bracket: Full 2025 schedule and updates

Who needs Caitlin Clark? While the longtime Iowa Hawkeyes star made Women's March Madness exhilarating, women's college basketball remains as thrilling as ever as we head into Selection Sunday and the postseason when both the Men's and Women's March Madness brackets will be revealed.

Stars like USC's Juju Watkins and UConn's Paige Bueckers, among many others, have the chance to steal headlines just in the same way that Clark did. On top of that, this might be the most parity we've seen entering March Madness in some time. Shockingly, South Carolina isn't the top-ranked team in the country entering the NCAA Tournament as the UCLA Bruins continue a stellar campaign atop the rankings, but there are also teams like TCU and Duke that have leveled up. And don't sleep on a team like South Dakota State either!

It's going to be incredibly fun to follow all of the women's hoops throughout the NCAA Tournament in what could be one of the best Women's March Madness runs in years. So get your printable bracket and find out everything you need to know about this year's women's tourney.

Printable Women's March Madness bracket: Fill out your 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket

Women's March Madness bracket | Michael Castillo/FanSided

To be able to print this bracket, all you need to do is click on the image above, which will take you to a .PNG version of the Women's March Madness bracket, which should then allow fans to be able to print it out and then fill it out for your pools.

We will update the Women's March Madness bracket during the Selection Sunday show.

Where to print other Women's March Madness brackets

If you prefer other brackets, we've got you covered there as well. Fans can go to numerous other places to get their Women's March Madness brackets to fill out.

NCAA.com is the best resource to be able to do so right away as they have the blank version available in a PDF that will allow fans to print it out and follow along with the Selection Sunday special. Simply click the button and you'll be able to open the file and print from there.

ESPN is a bit trickier in that regard. They will have the printable Women's March Madness bracket available on Sunday after the selection show and once the 68 teams in the field are announced. However, they don't have that same luxury for the blank bracket prior to the Selection Sunday special. Even still, that should allow fans to get a bracket that's ready to fill out for their

Full 2025 Women's March Madness schedule

Round Dates Locations First Four March 19-20 Top 16 Seeds Host First Round March 21-22 Top 16 Seeds Host Second Round March 23-24 Top 16 Seeds Host Sweet 16 March 28-29 Various (Listed Below) Elite Eight March 30-31 Various (Listed Below) Final Four April 4 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena) National Championship April 6 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Birmingham Regional Host: Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL)

Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL) Spokane Regional Host: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)

Unlike the men's NCAA Tournament, there are some differences when it comes to Women's March Madness, specifically when it comes to the host sites. For the first and second rounds, not to mention the First Four as well, the Top 16 seeds — which equates to the Top 4 seeds in each region of the bracket — will host games. Meanwhile, as opposed to the four regional championship sites for the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, the women's tournament will be played at two sites, Birmingham and Spokane.

All roads ultimately lead to Tampa, FL for the Final Four and National Championship Game.

Broadcast information

All Women's March Madness games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and streaming services. Fans can tune into the action on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC while also signing up for ESPN+ and streaming games there as well. The National Championship Game, specifically, we know will be broadcast on ABC. That's another big difference from the men's tournament as well, with the women getting the "mothership" broadcasting rights.

One other big key to note in terms of the schedule and broadcast information is that Women's March Madness also follows a slightly different weekly flow than the men's tournament. The women will play their games Friday-to-Monday whereas the men play Thursday-to-Sunday. Additionally, the Women's Final Four games will be played on Friday, April 4 while the men's games will take place on Saturday, April 5. The Women's National Championship game will then be on Sunday, April 6 with the men's title game the following day on Monday.