Projected Braves rotation without Spencer Strider has far more questions than answers

As the Atlanta Braves try to find their footing following a 2-9 start to the 2025 MLB campaign, they continue getting dealt severe blows. The club can't catch a break, and star right-hander Spencer Strider's newest ailment is Exhibit Z.

Strider is headed to the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to Apr. 18, just days after making his highly anticipated season debut. He reportedly got hurt while playing catch the day before he was set to make his second start of the year. Atlanta recalled hurler Michael Petersen in a corresponding move.

Petersen figures to get the nod during Atlanta's upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals in Strider's stead. But is the former the long-term fill-in for the latter? The Braves could be without their ace for an extended time -- how will they respond?

How the Atlanta Braves' pitching rotation looks after the latest Spencer Strider injury

Rank Player 1 Chris Sale, LHP 2 Spencer Schwellenbach, RHP 3 Grant Holmes, RHP 4 Bryce Elder, RHP 5 AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP

AJ Smith-Shawver, who was recently optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, should assume Strider's spot in the rotation. He was demoted on Apr. 13 and isn't eligible to get elevated again for at least 15 days, per the league rules. In other words, Petersen's return to the Majors is projected to be short-lived.

Smith-Shawver appeared to be the odd man out in Atlanta's rotation. The Braves chose to roll with Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes over him, hence his being sent down to the minor leagues. But Strider's soft-tissue issue ostensibly leaves the team with minimal options other than turning back to the 22-year-old.

In three appearances for Atlanta this year, Smith-Shawver registered a strong 26.2 percent strikeout rate and a decent 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings of work. He's flashed upside, and the Braves need any infusion of talent they can get with Strider sidelined.

Alternatively, the Braves can give 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep a shot at replacing Strider, though he's struggled with his command and consistency. Like Smith-Shawver, he offers tremendous potential. But it'll be hard for Atlanta to trust him until those concerns are a thing of the past.