Projected Cleveland Browns QB depth chart with Deshaun Watson's season officially over
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a non-contact leg injury, resulting in the starter getting carted off the field. The expectation was that Watson had ruptured his Achilles tendon and would likely be out the rest of the season.
Well, less than 24 hours later, MRI results confirmed that Watson indeed tore his Achilles and he would be out for the rest of the season. With Watson sidelined, Browns fans may be wondering what their quarterback depth chart looks like.
Projected Cleveland Browns QB depth chart with Deshaun Watson out for season
Below is what the Browns' quarterback depth chart looks like currently.
Position on Depth Chart
Name
1.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
2.
Jameis Winston
As of this writing, the Browns have just two quarterbacks on the roster — Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston.
The Browns made a rather surprising move ahead of kickoff on Sunday by naming Thompson-Robinson the backup to Watson, considering Winston has a lot of experience as a starter. But head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't make this move expecting Watson to tear his Achilles tendon.
Thompson-Robinson entered the game and had a rough game, throwing for 82 yards and two interceptions while completing 11-of-24 pass attempts. After the second interception, Thompson-Robinson exited with a hand injury, paving the way for Winston to enter the game for their final offensive drive.
Thompson-Robinson's x-rays confirmed that he had no broken bones. However, his status will still be worth monitoring heading into their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
In Cleveland's final drive of the game, Winston completed 5-of-11 throws for 67 yards and one touchdown.
For now, the Browns will have Thompson-Robinson and Winston as their options under center. But one huge question that remains is if the team will add another quarterback, especially if they still plan on salvaging the season.