Projected CFP rankings after Miami upset by Syracuse, Alabama and Notre Dame roll on

Projected college football rankings for the CFP after Syracuse ended Miami's playoff hopes.

By Cody Williams

Miami v Syracuse
Miami v Syracuse / Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages
Of course rivalry week was always going to shake up the college football rankings and the College Football Playoff picture. We might not have realized just how much, though, as the Miami Hurricanes have now joined the Ohio State Buckeyes with some chaos in the mix.

Miami was a double-digit favorite on the road at Syracuse on Saturday with the chance to punch its ticket to the ACC Championship Game and likely have a shot at an at-large berth no matter what would've happened against SMU. Instead, they went the opposite way, losing a shootout to the Orange in the dome and now sitting with two losses, both against unranked opponents.

In the mid-afternoon window, though, there was a bit less chaos outside of Miami. The Alabama Crimson Tide got off the mat after last week's loss to Oklahoma and beat upset-minded Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Notre Dame also overcame its rival, USC, in emphatic fashion.

And let's not forget Arizona State, a team that shockingly has now won 10 games this season and is heading for the Big 12 Championship Game and a chance at a College Football Playoff berth. Who they will face, however, is yet to be determined.

So where does that leave us? Things are all over the place but these are our latest projections for the CFP Top 25 college football rankings.

Projected CFP Top 25 college football rankings after Syracuse upsets Miami

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Penn State Nittany Lions
  4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. Tennessee Volunteers
  7. Ohio State Buckeyes
  8. SMU Mustangs
  9. Indiana Hoosiers
  10. Boise State Broncos
  11. South Carolina Gamecocks
  12. Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. Ole Miss Rebels
  14. Miami Hurricanes
  15. Arizona State Sun Devils
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. BYU Cougars
  18. Texas A&M Aggies
  19. Clemson Tigers
  20. Missouri Tigers
  21. UNLV Rebels
  22. Illinois Fighting Illini
  23. Kansas State Wildcats
  24. Colorado Buffaloes
  25. Tulane Green Wave

Miami is going to fall precipitously behind a trio of three-loss SEC teams after falling to Syracuse. They had a shot as an at-large College Football Playoff team coming into this game if they won. A loss to SMU in the ACC Championship Game would've still allowed them the grace to possibly sneak in. Now, there is no shot at an automatic bid and almost surely no shot of an at-large berth.

As for Alabama, I'm projecting them to fall behind South Carolina, despite a head-to-head win. The Gamecocks have an identical record but they don't have a bad loss on the resumé to this point. Alabama, on the other hand, ostensibly has two with a loss to Vanderbilt and a blowout loss to Oklahoma, two fringe bowl teams by their records.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, could now be a lock for a either the No. 5 or 6 seed in the Playoff with their win over USC. It wasn't a game in which they could gain ground but, with Ohio State taking a second loss and Penn State now in line to take a second loss in the Big Ten Championship Game, it sets up perfectly for the Irish to be the top-ranked at-large team.

