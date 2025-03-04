Projected Cubs Opening Day lineup, rotation and roster: Injuries make infield complicated

The Chicago Cubs had an interesting offseason, to say the least. They stayed away from major free agency investments but made a slew of trades, including the biggest one of the winter. The Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, giving them the middle-of-the-order bat that they desperately needed.

On top of Tucker, the Cubs greatly improved their bullpen (even while it might still be a bit underwhelming) and bolstered their rotation by signing Matthew Boyd. On paper, this team should be seen as NL Central favorites entering the 2025 campaign.

While the Cubs have a talented roster on paper, the one they'll be bringing to the Tokyo Series might look a bit different than what Cubs fans had envisioned thanks to a couple of unfortunate injuries to a couple of their infielders.

Cubs Opening Day lineup

Batting Order Player Position 1 Ian Happ LF 2 Kyle Tucker RF 3 Seiya Suzuki DH 4 Michael Busch 1B 5 Dansby Swanson SS 6 Matt Shaw 3B 7 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF 8 Miguel Amaya C 9 Jon Berti 2B

There's some good news and some bad news with this lineup. The good news is that there's reason to believe Matt Shaw will be ready to go in time for the Tokyo Series. Whether he appears in both games remains to be seen, but with him participating in Cactus League action now, he should be fully ready to go after dealing with an oblique injury at the beginning of spring training.

While Shaw debuting in Tokyo would be fun if it does happen, it has already been confirmed that Nico Hoerner, the team's starting second baseman, will be unable to participate as he continues to recover from offseason forearm surgery. Hoerner expects to be ready to go in time for Chicago's domestic Opening Day a little more than one week after the Tokyo Series, but they will not have him in time for their two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Replacing Hoerner in the lineup is Jon Berti, a versatile utility man who should provide solid speed and a major base-stealing threat out of the No. 9 spot in the order. Berti is a fine player, but Chicago's lower third of their order consisting of the defensive-minded Pete Crow-Armstrong, the light-hitting (but improving) Miguel Amaya, and Berti will make them miss Hoerner.

Regardless, Chicago's lineup should still be fun to watch, especially when Ian Happ finds his way on base a ton in front of Tucker, who can realistically compete for the NL MVP award.

Cubs Opening Day rotation

Rotation Order Player 1 Shota Imanaga 2 Justin Steele 3 Jameson Taillon 4 Matthew Boyd 5 Colin Rea

In addition to the infield injuries, the Cubs will be without Javier Assad in the Tokyo Series. Assad suffered an oblique strain early in spring training and will not be ready to go by the time Opening Day commences. This isn't a huge deal for the Tokyo Series as Assad was not going to start in Tokyo regardless, but it isn't what Cubs fans wanted to see after his breakout 2024 season.

With that being said, even without Assad, this Opening Day rotation should be quite good. Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, Chicago's projected starters in Japan, are an outstanding one-two punch. Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd are both coming off strong 2024 campaigns. Colin Rea is the wild card here. He was likely set to operate as a long reliever prior to Assad's injury, but could wind up in the rotation as a result of it.

This rotation should be very good in 2025, and will only get better when Assad is finally ready to go.

Cubs Opening Day bench

Carson Kelly (C)

Justin Turner (INF)

Gage Workman (INF)

Vidal Brujan (INF/OF)

In an ideal world, the Cubs would be able to use Justin Turner in their starting lineup with Nico Hoerner injured, but Turner, once a second baseman, has just 11 appearances and 50 innings played at the position since 2016 and did not play there at all last season. It's probably unlikely he slots there in Japan, but should play a ton this season at first base and DH. Backup catcher Carson Kelly should play a good amount as well. Those are the two locks to make the roster on the bench.

The other two spots are where this bench gets interesting, and Hoerner's injury allows the Cubs to carry both Vidal Brujan and Gage Workman. Brujan was probably likely to make the team regardless due to his positional versatility and the fact that he's out of options, but Hoerner's injury should seal that.

Workman, an infielder that the Cubs selected in the Rule-5 Draft, is the biggest beneficiary of Hoerner's injury. He has performed well thus far in spring training, recording eight hits in 22 at-bats (.364 BA) and launching two home runs, and gives the Cubs an extra infielder at least to start the year. Given how well he's played, it wouldn't be surprising to see him potentially get a start in Tokyo.

Cubs Opening Day bullpen

Ryan Pressly

Porter Hodge

Ryan Brasier

Tyson Miller

Caleb Theilbar

Eli Morgan

Julian Merryweather

Keegan Thompson

There are probably between 10 and 15 pitchers who can realistically be seen as bullpen candidates, but only eight can make the cut. Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge, Ryan Brasier, and Caleb Thielbar figure to serve as key late-game arms for Chicago, while both Tyson Miller and Nate Pearson excelled in a Cubs uniform last season. Chances are, those six relievers are locks, leaving two spots up for grabs.

At this point, Chicago's final decision could very well come down to roster flexibility. Both Julian Merryweather and Keegan Thompson are out of options, meaning that the Cubs risk losing them if on waivers they do not make the team. On the flip side, guys like Eli Morgan, Luke Little, Jack Neely, and even Ben Brown can be optioned to the minor leagues with the Cubs facing no risk of watching them land with another team.

Morgan especially might be better than a guy like Merryweather, but rostering Merryweather in the majors allows the Cubs to keep both of them in the organization. Decisions like these is when the business of baseball really has to be taken into account.

This Cubs bullpen might not be as good as others in the National League, but it's certainly a lot better than it was last season, giving Cubs fans reason for optimism.