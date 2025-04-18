Someone get Pitbull on the phone, because the NBA Playoffs are here. Okay, I'm being told we can't get Pitbull... what about Rob Thomas? Future?

Well, I'm not sure yet which song will be drilled into our brains every commercial break during the NBA Playoffs, but I do know the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will play a hell of a series starting on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers projected Game 1 lineup

Player Position Luka Dončić Point guard Austin Reaves Shooting guard LeBron James Small forward Rui Hachimura Power forward Jaxson Hayes Center

I don't foresee any changes from JJ Redick — at least not in Game 1. I think he sticks with the lineup he's been rolling out since the Luka trade in February, with Rui and Jaxson Hayes surrounding Luka, LeBron and Austin Reaves.

Minnesota Timberwolves projected Game 1 lineup

Player Position Mike Conley Point guard Anthony Edwards Shooting guard Jaden McDaniels Small forward Julius Randle Power forward Rudy Gobert Center

Like Redick, I would be shocked if Chris Finch deviated from his normal starting unit in the opening game.

Matchup to watch: Luka Dončić vs. Jaden McDaniels

Having both LeBron James and Luka Dončić in your starting lineup immediately creates a nightmare for opposing teams, so McDaniels — the best perimeter defender on the Wolves — will be tasked with trying to slow down one of LA's stars.

With McDaniels on Luka, the task of guarding LeBron will probably be primarily given to Julius Randle, but I assume Anthony Edwards will switch onto him pretty frequently, too. Meanwhile, the Mike Conley vs. Austin Reaves matchup is a pretty big advantage for LA. I've always been a Mike Conley fan, but his offensive output has slowed considerably and I'm not sure if he can go band-for-band (metaphorically) against potentially the best third option in the league.

Potential lineup changes for Game 2

If Mike Conley struggles in Game 1, maybe Chris Finch considers bringing him off the bench and starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Wolves other high-level perimeter defender, to defend Austin Reaves. In that scenario, Anthony Edwards would be on the ball more — without a true point guard, Minnesota's offense might sputter a bit, but the defensive upside of Alexander-Walker and McDaniels both out there could make up for it. But this is all hypothetical!