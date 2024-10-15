Projected New Orleans Pelicans depth chart and rotation entering the regular season
Since Willie Green took over in 2021, the Pelicans have increased their depth and winning total each season, nevertheless, the team has failed to get past the first round of the playoffs. For the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Pelicans hope to make back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2009.
Last season, the Pelicans finished 49-33 and captured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Sacramento Kings. Despite the frontcourt improvements, it wasn't enough to beat Oklahoma City, who swept the Pelicans in round one.
Among the Pelicans' moves, getting a guard who can make plays for himself and others was a much-needed piece.
As part of a trade involving the Atlanta Hawks, the Pelicans added Dejounte Murray for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and two first-round selections. The team also drafted Yves Missi at the 21st pick and Antonio Reeves at 47. The Pelicans will now have the team centered around its core four: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Murray.
Due to the fact that every member of the Pelicans' core needs the ball in order to maximize their production, the team will require a balance. Given the recent sign-and-trade that sent Jonas Valanciunas to the Washington Wizards, Williamson may be playing a role other than his usual one.
New Orleans Pelicans depth chart
POSITION
STARTER
BENCH
DEEP BENCH
PG
Dejounte Murray
Jose Alvarado
Antonio Reeves
SG
CJ McCollum
Jordan Hawkins
Javonte Green
SF
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
PF
Zion Williamson
Trey Murphy III
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
C
Daniel Theis
Yves Missi
Williamson is coming off another productive season in which he averaged a career-high 70 regular-season games with 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game. Though Williamson’s durability has been questioned for a few seasons, the Pelicans are looking for him to have a dominant season according to reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania.
There's a good chance the Pelicans will be playing a lot of smaller lineups with Williamson at the 5, so they can get another wing like Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III on the floor.
The Pelicans are scheduled to open the regular season against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 23.