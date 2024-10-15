Projected New Orleans Pelicans depth chart and rotation entering the regular season

ZION WILLIAMSON HAS A MESSAGE FOR THE NBA HEADING INTO 2024-25:



“I’M OUT FOR STRAIGHT VENGEANCE.” 😳



Williamson, 24, averaged 22.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, & 5.0 APG on 57 FG% in 70 games for New Orleans last season.



Watch out, league!



Via. @WillGuillory pic.twitter.com/oYeYT7XSVm