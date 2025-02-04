Projected Rams starting lineup sans Cooper Kupp but with free agency help
Just when you thought the sports world couldn't handle any more blockbuster trades, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed that the Los Angeles Rams are going to trade him. It'll be a little bit until the Rams actually do trade him, but it will be fascinating to see where Kupp ends up and what the Rams can get for him in a trade.
Not too long ago, Kupp was arguably the best receiver in the sport. In the 2021 campaign, he won the Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). Unfortunately, since that absurd season, Kupp has struggled to stay on the field and has been overshadowed by Puka Nacua. With that in mind, it isn't shocking that the Rams are looking to move him, especially when Kupp's contract is sizable.
Assuming the Rams do trade Kupp away, Los Angeles' offense will have a new look in 2025. Here's a look at what their starting lineup might look like when the 2025 NFL season gets underway.
Projected Rams lineup without Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles dips in FA market to replace departing WR
Player
Position
Matthew Stafford
QB
Kyren Williams
RB
Puka Nacua
WR
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Demarcus Robinson
WR
Tyler Higbee
TE
Joe Noteboom
LT
Steve Avila
LG
Beaux Limmer
C
Kevin Dotson
RG
Rob Havenstein
RT
Even without Kupp, this Rams offense has the potential to be a really strong unit as long as Matthew Stafford remains under center and the Rams add to their offense.
In this case, the Rams will replace Kupp with DeAndre Hopkins, a 32-year-old who will be a free agent once the Super Bowl wraps up. There's certainly a possibility that Hopkins will want to take a pay cut to remain in Kansas City, and there's also a possibility that Hopkins, a big name, will fetch more money on the open market than the Rams should be willing to offer. Assuming Hopkins is open to leaving Kansas City and doesn't get massively overpaid, the Rams should be in on him.
He is far from the star he once was, but Hopkins still had 610 receiving yards this past season in a year that saw him play six games with Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans and that saw him battle injury. A healthy Hopkins even at this stage of his career is more than capable as a WR2 and can certainly take some of the pressure off of Nacua's shoulders.
Additionally, the Rams should absolutely consider re-signing Demarcus Robinson, a 30-year-old who set career-highs in receiving yards (505) and touchdowns (7). Part of that had to do with increased opportunity thanks to injuries to Kupp and Nacua, but Robinson clearly had a good connection with Stafford as well. Assuming the price is right, he should be brought back.
As for the offensive line, Los Angeles' unit was mostly solid this past season despite injuries. With better luck on that front, that offensive line might take a step forward in 2025, helping their Kupp-less offense in a big way.