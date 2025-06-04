Projected starting lineups for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

NBA fans are officially under 48 hours away from the tip-off of Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, featuring a matchup few predicted, but many are now excited for: the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Two franchises with vastly different playoff journeys now find themselves on basketball’s biggest stage — each representing a small market, built primarily through drafting and development, and led by ascending superstar point guards and dynamic frontcourts. These Finals aren’t about market size or marquee names — it’s about culture, chemistry, and execution.

Projected lineups for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder

Position Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tyrese Haliburton SG Lu Dort Andrew Nembhard SF Jalen Williams Aaron Nesmith PF Chet Holmgren Pascal Siakam C Isaiah Hartenstein Myles Turner

The Thunder will continue with the starting five that’s carried them all postseason:

SGA, fresh off a narrow MVP win over Nikola Jokić, has been a postseason force — 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Jalen Williams has emerged as the ideal No. 2, posting 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Thunder haven’t just been winning — they’ve been dominating. Their plus-173 postseason point differential is already the 12th largest in NBA history, and their 51-point rout of the Grizzlies in Round 1 was the sixth-largest playoff win ever.

As for the Pacers, their underdog mentality hasn’t stopped them from sticking to what works:

Indiana’s run has been anything but conventional. After knocking off the injury-riddled Bucks in Round 1, they stunned the No. 1 seed Cavaliers in Round 2, and returned to face their demons from 2024 — the New York Knicks. Down late in Game 1 and counted out again, Indiana clawed back with a 17-point fourth quarter comeback and eventually closed out the series in six to reach their first Finals in 25 years.

Offense vs. defense — and both run tast

Statistically, this is shaping up to be a battle of opposites:

Indiana leads all Conference Finals teams in offensive rating (117.7)

OKC leads the playoffs in defensive rating (104.7)

But here’s where it gets fun: both teams push the pace. The Thunder and Pacers are within two points of each other in PACE rating, meaning this series could be a track meet where elite offense collides with elite defense — and neither team gets to slow down.

This may not be the Finals matchup fans expected when the season began, but it’s one that perfectly represents the modern NBA. The Thunder and Pacers both embody smart roster construction, patience in player development, and a refusal to rely on superteams or big-name free agents. They’ve earned their moment.

Now, with just hours to go before the biggest game of their careers, these two rising teams are set to clash — not just for the trophy, but for validation.

Let the countdown begin.