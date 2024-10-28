Projected Warriors starting lineup after Steph Curry injury update
By Luke Norris
Following a historic 2-0 start to their 2024-25 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors suffered their first defeat of the young campaign on Sunday night, taking a 112-104 loss in their home opener to the Los Angeles Clippers.
But the Dubs lost more than just the game, as Stephen Curry exited the game with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury. The 10-time All-Star actually rolled his ankle twice on Sunday night but was able to return from the first. The second, though, appeared to be much more severe and ended his evening.
To make matters worse, backup point guard De'Anthony Melton left the game roughly three and a half minutes later with a back injury and didn't return. Melton, of course, missed a large chunk of last season with the Philadelphia 76ers due to back issues, so there's naturally cause for concern there.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't have much info to offer up after the game, but on Monday, the team released a statement saying both had undergone an MRI and that neither suffered any structural damage, which is good news.
Curry's injury was confirmed as a left peroneal strain, while Melton's is being described as a strained lower back. Both are set to be re-evaluated on Friday, meaning both are set to sit out at least the next two games, both of which are against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
So, what does this do for the Warriors' starting lineup?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Warriors starting lineup and depth chart following Stephen Curry injury update
During his Monday press conference, Kerr was naturally asked what the Warriors' starting lineup would look like without Curry and Melton in the mix. And while he didn't say directly that Brandin Podziemski would take over as the starting point guard, that seems to be the direction he's headed.
"Obviously, BP will handle the ball quite a bit," Kerr said. "Kyle Anderson can play point forward. Draymond [Green] can play point forward. We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball. We'll most likely activate Pat [Spencer] tomorrow for an additional ball handler, and we'll go from there."
Given Kerr's statements, one would think the Warriors' depth chart would look something like this over the next couple of games.
POSITION
STARTER
BENCH
DEEP BENCH
PG
Brandin Podziemski
Pat Spencer
Kyle Anderson, Draymond Green
SG
Andrew Wiggins
Brandin Podziemski
Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Lindy Waters III
SF
Jonathan Kuminga
Buddy Hield
Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gui Santos
PF
Draymond Green
Kyle Anderson
Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody
C
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Following their back-to-back battles with the Pelicans, the Warriors will have two nights off before heading to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. As mentioned, Curry and Melton are both set to be re-evaluated on Friday, so their status for this matchup is unclear at this time.