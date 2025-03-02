Projected White Sox disaster-show could be even tougher to watch than expected

After finishing an MLB-worst 41-121 last season, Chicago White Sox fans are preparing themselves for more of the same in 2025. To no one's surprise, the White Sox had a quiet offseason. With the team not exactly being in a position to compete, the biggest move general manager Chris Getz could pull off this winter was moving pieces instead of adding, moving starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Teel, Brandon Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez (all prospects).

Even though it is obvious the future is brighter than the present in the Windy City, and the White Sox finally have at least some reason for optimism with Getz restocking the farm system and longtime owner/franchise scourge Jerry Reinsdorf planning to move on, we are all aware that 2025 will be tough to watch on the South Side. Still, it may already be getting worse than we anticipated.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Andrew Benintendi's injury spells trouble for White Sox

In addition to moving Garrett Crochet this offseason, the White Sox have been actively looking to shop outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Although a deal has yet to happen, it is likely that Robert will not be with the team at the trade deadline.

Given the dismal state of the White Sox roster, journeyman Andrew Benintendi has wound up the captain of the outfield. But after being hit by a pitch in a spring training game on Thursday, the team announced Benintendi suffered a fracture in his right hand.

Benintendi's injury is going to sideline him for about four to six weeks, making him inactive for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season. The options that White Sox manager Will Venable has to replace Benintendi is "slim pickings," as they would say in the South.

Miguel Vargas, Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman follow Benintendi on the team's depth chart. The White Sox were already bad enough. Without Andrew Benintendi to start the season, it could be unbearable to watch. Let's just hope this injury bug decides to hangout the White Sox clubhouse and this becomes a trend throughout the season.