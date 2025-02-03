Luis Robert Jr. trade solution should be obvious for the White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are in full-on rebuild mode. At 41-121, Chicago finished with the worst record in modern MLB history this past season, and then proceeded to trade its best pitcher, Garrett Crochet, despite him still having a couple more years of club control.
Once Crochet departed, all eyes turned to their best position player, Luis Robert Jr., and it isn't hard to see why. Robert has been in trade rumors for a while now, and if they were comfortable trading Crochet who came with club control, they certainly would be comfortable trading Robert.
Well, Spring Training is rapidly approaching, and Robert is still in The Windy City. The Cincinnati Reds were linked to Robert recently, but other than that, there hasn't been much public interest pointed his way.
While it might be frustrating for some White Sox fans who want the organization to continue on its rebuilding path, how they should proceed with Robert is abundantly clear. If they aren't getting the kind of return they're seeking, they should hope Robert bounces back to the point where they can cash in their most valuable trade chip in exchange for a haul.
White Sox cannot sell low on Luis Robert Jr.
It looked as if Robert had finally put it all together in the 2023 season with the White Sox. He slashed .264/.315/.542 in 145 games that season, launching 38 home runs and driving in 80 runs. He also stole 20 bases and played elite defense in center field. Robert looked like a legitimate five-tool star blossoming before our eyes.
Unfortunately, his 2024 season left a lot to be desired. The 27-year-old was limited to just 100 games due to injury, and he posted a .657 OPS — 200 points lower than his 2023 mark. Robert went from a player who was good enough to receive some down-ballot MVP votes in 2023 to a below-average hitter in 2024 when he was able to take the field. That down season, obviously, impacted his value in a big way.
Will Robert turn things around when he's surrounded by the likes of Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn, and Josh Rojas? Perhaps not, but can his value get much lower than it is right now? The White Sox are clearly eager to trade him, but are not getting offers they feel are good enough.
If Robert rebounds in the first half of the 2025 campaign, the White Sox will be in a prime selling position. He will still have two club options on his contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons worth $20 million each - a bargain for a player of his ceiling. They'd be able to receive an absolute haul. If he has another down year, chances are, his value won't get much lower, if at all, than it is right now.
Teams know this is a time when they can buy incredibly low on a supreme talent, which is why they've held great offers back. If Robert emerges again, the White Sox can sell high. If he struggles, his price shouldn't change much. Given that fact, holding onto him and hoping for a breakout is the only smart move to make. Worst case, he's just about right back where he is value-wise right now.