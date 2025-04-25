This quote from the Patriots' first-round pick will have fans ready to run through brick walls

The New England Patriots attacked the 2025 offseason with a vengeance. After consecutive 4-13 finishes and consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC East, the team has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel and took a new approach during free agency.

The franchise had more salary cap room this offseason than any other team in the league, and the Pats showed many players the money. Some of that went to offensive linemen such as center Garrett Bradbury, right tackle Morgan Moses, and interior blocker Wes Schweitzer. Keep in mind that in 2024, Pro Football Focus had New England’s offensive line ranked dead last in the league.

On Thursday night, with the fourth overall pick in the draft, Vrabel and company added another huge newcomer to this unit.

Where there’s a Will Campbell, there’s a way

LSU tackle Will Campbell was the Patriots’ choice. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound tackle hopes to make life easier for quarterback and new teammate Drake Maye. He was emotional on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

OT Will Campbell on what it means for the #Patriots to draft him:



“To be able to get my name called by a franchise like New England, it means everything to me….I’m gonna fight and die to protect him [Drake Maye] with everything I’ve got.”



NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has this scouting report on the talented performer. “Athletic left tackle prospect who's durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts “and movement.

“Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection,” added Zierlein, “but is way too leaky against inside moves…His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard.”

The NFL season doesn’t begin for another five months, however things continue to look up in Foxborough in the Patriots’ attempt to return to playoff contender status.