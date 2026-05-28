RAF 09 Colby Covington vs. Chris Weidman: Everything you need to know

The outcome hinges on which wrestler can impose their game first, setting up a compelling battle of endurance and technique.

Both fighters bring distinct styles, with one relying on relentless pressure and cardio while the other leverages size and grappling.

Two UFC veterans with All-American wrestling roots will clash in the co-main event at RAF 09 on May 30 — Colby Covington and Chris Weidman.

What happens when you pit the self-proclaimed "America's Champion" against "The All-American"?

We'll get an answer soon enough, as the RAF 09: Steveson vs. Romanov card on May 30 is set to feature a co-headliner between UFC veterans Colby Covington and Chris Weidman.

On one side, there's Covington, a brash, outspoken, and colorful personality, while Weidman has never been one to indulge in flashy antics. But one thing is certain: these are two All-American wrestlers who made a name for themselves at the collegiate level before reaching new heights in the UFC.

For a promotion known as Real American Freestyle, this kind of matchup is exactly the showcase it thrives on. Before we get to the RAF 09 festivities, let's take a closer look at the co-main event, unpacking everything you need to know about the two fighters and their histories.

Who is Colby Covington?

The man they call "Chaos," aka "Donald Trump's Favorite Fighter," aka "America's Champion," aka "The King of Miami."

He's got plenty of nicknames for sure.

While he may not be the most well-received fighter, there's no denying the impressive track record Covington has built throughout his fighting career, even if some of it has bordered on distasteful and controversial. This is a man who was once on the brink of UFC irrelevance and nearly guaranteed to be released.

Then, he tapped into an almost pro wrestling-esque, over-the-top gimmick that instantly propelled him to prominence and eventually secured him a stable spot in the 170-pound title scene. I'll be honest, when Covington first began his shtick, I absolutely despised him. But eventually, I came to see the vision behind his loudmouth character, the hilarious one-liners, and the often cringy trash talk.

Covington has had 22 bouts in his mixed martial arts career, with all but five of those fights taking place outside of the UFC. He holds a record of 17 wins and 5 losses. Recently, it was reported that Covington informed the UFC of his decision to retire, marking the end of a polarizing but, all things considered, a pretty successful career.

As I mentioned in the opening section of this piece, Covington's crowning achievement in the UFC was winning the interim Welterweight strap in June 2018. A new rival emerged in the form of Kamaru Usman, who is undoubtedly Covington's greatest adversary. They shared the cage in two legendary Welterweight title bouts in December 2019 and November 2021, with Usman winning the first by TKO and the second by unanimous decision.

Covington was never the hardest hitting fighter, the fastest, or the most flashy, but his relentless pace, cardio, and pressure was hard to match. On his best nights, Covington always found a way to press forward with an insane shot output and wrestling prowess to back it up, even if finishing the fight in a noteworthy fashion came very rarely.

Two lackluster performances in his final two UFC bouts closed the chapter on his relevancy among the welterweight ranks, but Covington has pivoted to become a key fixture in the world of Real American Freestyle. He's knocked off Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis in his previous two RAF bouts to boast a 2–0 record and is definitely one of the biggest vocal supporters of the brand.

Who is Chris Weidman?

The man who took down the dominant, seemingly unstoppable Anderson Silva at UFC 162 in a stunning KO upset. The former UFC Middleweight Champion, with three defenses to his name. An upcoming inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The All-American, Chris Weidman prepares to step foot on the RAF mat for the first time ever.

When I first got hooked on the UFC, Weidman was one of my favorite fighters around. The first pay-per-view I actually watched with my family was UFC 175, where he succesfully defended the Middleweight crown against Lyoto Machida in an entertaining fight. He was easy to cheer for as a family man and respecful sportsman, and his fighting style wasn't too shabby either.

However, his post-title years were honestly a downward spiral. After losing the Middleweight crown to Luke Rockhold in December 2015, Weidman went 3–7 in his next 10 bouts, which included five knockout losses and a devastating leg break eerily similar to his checked kick that shattered Anderson Silva's leg in their December 2013 rematch.

The once durable and battle-tested Weidman faced a mountain of adversity that ultimately kept him from reaching the top of UFC competition once again. Not to mention, his chin deteriorated with each passing knockout loss. Those defeats to Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, and Dominick Reyes in particular were honestly some of the most brutal KOs ever.

Weidman announced his retirement from the UFC in January 2025 with an 24 total MMA bouts and a 16–8 record. All but four of his career fights took place in the UFC. It's easy to knock Weidman for his weak downturn after the title loss, but in his prime, he was one of the UFC's top champions and fighters, and that shouldn't be swept under the rug.

Covington vs. Weidman fight preview

Covington wanted this matchup. He called for it after beating Dillon Danis at RAF 07 and gets it here in the co-main clash at RAF 09.

Covington convincingly beat Luke Rockhold in his RAF debut, a fighter who had the reach, strength, and size advantage over him, but definitely not on the level of wrestler that Chaos is. In this bout with Weidman, Covington faces someone who mirrors his NCAA Division I All-American status, which should make for an intriguing matchup.

You have two different body types, two very interesting wrestling styles. Weidman should be the bigger wrestler on fight night, while Covington should be the faster, more agile wrestler. It comes down to who can implement their wrestling style first from the opening stage. Can Weidman use his heavier advantage to bully Covington, or will Chaos keep up his relentless tempo to get past The All-American?

Weidman can pressure too, but I’d argue that Covington’s style of pressure might just be too much for the 41-year-old ex-Middleweight champ, even if Chaos is also getting up there in age at 38.

Be that as it may, Covington is still the younger one here with fewer hard miles on his body in recent years. As the self-professed "Cardio King" and a staple face of RAF, I expect Colby Covington to come out of this matchup on top and move on to 3–0 record.