RAF 09 Steveson vs. Romanov: Everything you need to know

Another high profile name prepares to make his promotional debut in Real American Freestyle. While prominent names from the American wrestling scene have been on showcase in the RAF, including Kyle Dake, Kyle Snyder, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Mason Parris, there is a ton of buzz surrounding the man who will take center stage in the RAF 09 main event.

That man in question, of course, is Gable Steveson. He will face off against former UFC heavyweight alumni and current PFL fighter, Alexandr Romanov.

But before we get to RAF 09: Steveson vs. Romanov, let's dive into the main event collision and unpack everything you need to know about the two combatants and their histories.

Who is Gable Steveson?

If you're a fan of combat sports, especially wrestling enthusiasts, the name Gable Steveson should ring a bell almost instantly.

Steveson is a premier American wrestler who has constantly found himself at the center of the sports world. He captured attention on a global stage by winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Domestically, Steveson cemented a legendary collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, winning two NCAA titles and earning the Dan Hodge Trophy twice as the nation's top college wrestler.

Following the initial post-Olympic and post-collegiate hype, Steveson's appeal as a crossover athlete was truly undeniable. Many wondered where he would take his talents next. Would he continue to build his legacy in the wrestling scene? Rumors swirled about a transition to mixed martial arts, but there was also reported interest in moving to professional wrestling.

Steveson ultimately signed an NIL deal with the WWE in September 2021. His WWE career never quite took off, despite drawing comparisons to legends like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. Steveson's appeal to the WWE audience was mixed at best (controversial issues in his personal life certainly didn't help), culminating in an infamous 2023 NXT match that drew boos and fan backlash. His lackluster run in WWE ended with his release from the promotion in May 2024.

Shortly afterward, it was announced that Steveson would try his hand at the NFL, signing with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman (despite never having played football before). However, that experiment proved short-lived too, as Steveson was one of the final roster cuts during training camp in August 2024.

Fast forward to the present, Gable Steveson has fully embraced a career in mixed martial arts, boasting a 3–0 record and recently signing a contract to join the UFC heavyweight division (where he's set for a high-profile debut at UFC 329 in July). As with the subject of this piece, Steveson will also continue to showcase his world-class wrestling skills after signing a multi-match deal with Real American Freestyle.

Steveson is a certified heavyweight. He weighs close to 300 pounds at his walking weight, cuts down to 285 pounds for wrestling, and is limited to 265 pounds for his new MMA venture. But don't let his stocky, burly frame fool you: Steveson is an absolute tank and truly a freak of nature. He possesses incredible agility and dynamic athleticism for his size, moving seamlessly and unleashing his explosive power when the moment demands it.

Who is Alexandr Romanov?

We move on now to Steveson's opponent at RAF 09, Alexandr Romanov.

A native of Moldova, the 35-year-old Romanov is a veteran of 27 professional MMA bouts, holding a strong record of 22–4–1. Of his 22 victories, six of them have been secured by knockout, a whopping 13 submission wins, and three triumphs by decision. Romanov began his mixed martial arts journey in 2016, where he actually went on a 16-fight win streak to begin his career.

He signed with the UFC in October 2019, opening up on a five-fight win streak until he fell to tougher ranked opponents en route to his eventual departure from the promotion in November 2024 (despite securing a recent win). He would move on to rival promotion, the PFL, where he's gone 2–1–1 in his four fights there, also picking up two wins in the regional circuit since leaving the UFC.

However, Romanov is not new to RAF like Steveson will be. He made his RAF debut at RAF 02, where he was defeated by Mason Parris, a rival of Steveson, by technical fall. Since then, he hasn't been very active in Real American Freestyle, but he has an important showcase in the main event of RAF 09 against one of the most prominent names in wrestling.

While Steveson is the clear favorite here, Romanov shouldn't be underestimated. Like Steveson, he is a true heavyweight in every sense, close to the 265-pound limit in MMA and likely walking around the 300-pound mark. Romanov employs a grappling-heavy style, using his large upper body to smother opponents. He aims to close the distance, secure the clinch, grind them down, and go for a slam to achieve dominant top control.

Romanov will not match Steveson's explosive talent (a gift that just separates Steveson from the pack), but the Moldovan fighter is definitely no pushover — both in the cage and on the mats.

Steveson vs. Romanov fight preview

While I want to respect Romanov heading into this bout, it's hard not to buy into the hype and the impressive resume that Gable Steveson has established as an elite wrestler.

Over the past five years, Steveson has explored a variety of ventures, but his exceptional wrestling talent has never faded. He stayed active in the wrestling world even after joining WWE in 2021. While his current goal is to conquer the heavyweight MMA scene and make a splash in the UFC, I believe Steveson still possesses the drive to dominate in wrestling, just as he has for most of his career.

It is important to note that Steveson’s UFC debut is scheduled for just over a month from now. Does this influence how the RAF 09 main event will unfold? How much has he been focusing solely on wrestling, and is there a chance this fight might be postponed as a precaution? Definitely some factors to think about ahead of the matchup, but let's focus on the clear advantages on Steveson's side regardless.

Steveson is significantly more athletic than Romanov. While Romanov is a heavy dude himself, making him difficult to grapple, Steveson's speed and agility should give him an early advantage. Starting aggressively by blitzing Romanov can neutralize the Moldovan fighter's strategy of wearing him down and shift the momentum in Steveson's favor.

Despite Romanov’s own wrestling experience, Steveson’s superior wrestling IQ will be key here. The 25-year-old American needs to leverage his skills immediately, keeping Romanov from plotting forward, staying low, and working to secure his signature single-leg attacks.

If all goes according to plan, Steveson should come out with his hand raised.