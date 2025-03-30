Rafael Devers’ terrible, no-good start to Red Sox season is officially historic

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't mince words on Opening Day Eve: Rafael Devers will be the club's full-time designated hitter (DH) in 2025. But the only problem is the superstar slugger hasn't done any hitting since changing positions.

Devers remains hitless through Boston's first three games of the season. Frankly, things couldn't be going worse for him from the plate thus far -- his slump has reached an all-time low point. Not only is the 28-year-old failing to make contact, but he's struggling to see the ball properly, striking out at a historic rate.

FanSided has MLB Opening Day covered — from the players who dominate the day, the fans who live for it and the small details that make it special. Click here for more Opening Day stories around the league’s clubhouses and fan bases.

Rafael Devers’ brutal start to the 2025 MLB season has reached historic levels of bad

Rewriting MLB record books in humiliating fashion, Devers' 10 strikeouts are the most ever over a campaign's first three contests (h/t Underdog Fantasy). He posted his third straight 0-for-4 showing in Boston's latest 4-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, getting rung up thrice, twice swinging and once looking.

After creating noise and unwanted attention during the offseason, Devers isn't doing himself any favors. His well-chronicled, vocal desire to stay at third base following Boston's addition of Gold Glover Alex Bregman stirred up controversy to no avail. Suddenly, karma is ostensibly haunting him for not fully embracing sacrificing the hot corner spot sooner.

Currently unable to hit the broad side of a barn, Devers' track record of elite production suggests a turnaround is possible at a moment's notice. He didn't just forget how to play baseball. Nevertheless, the three-time All-Star can't even time up a fastball right now, which is an ominous sign.

For whatever it's worth, Devers only appeared in five spring training exhibitions. While he faced live pitching in practice and minor-league outings, that didn't necessarily get him in rhythm, which has been apparent. More reps can help right the ship, though Boston's patience is presumably running thin.

Whether Cora sticks with Devers remains to be seen. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox bench him to conclude their inaugural series against the Rangers.