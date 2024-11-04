Raiders have only themselves to blame for ending up in the Luke Getsy debacle
By Lior Lampert
After merely nine games into his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. While it was arguably a rash, premature decision, there's been speculation about whether he was ever qualified for the role in the first place.
Getsy hasn't had the most favorable of draws in Las Vegas. Between the team's ongoing quarterback carousel and star wide receiver Davante Adams getting traded, this season has been an utter disaster for the Raiders. Nonetheless, those numbers are inexcusable, highlighting that choosing to hire the 40-year-old play-caller was a bafflingly unmitigated disaster.
However, recent intel from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer makes it hard to feel bad for the Raiders, who put themselves in this unenviable position.
Raiders cheaping out on Kliff Kingsbury put them in the Luke Getsy, OC debacle
Per Breer, the Raiders were ostensibly eyeing Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator. Yet, Las Vegas was unwilling to tack a third year onto his contract offer, which "opened the door" for the Washington Commanders to poach him.
So, the Raiders have no one to blame for getting into the Getsy business but themselves. Their stinginess cost them an opportunity to land Kingsbury, one of the respected offensive minds in the league. Instead, they settled for the former, a presumably cheaper alternative. Suddenly, Las Vegas finds itself back at square one.
Moreover, Breer mentions that Chip Kelly "was also in the running" before Las Vegas went with Getsy. In true Raiders fashion, they picked the worst candidate of the three, showcasing their organizational dysfunction at its finest.
Ultimately, Getsy proved unfit for the job, leading the Raiders to relieve him of his duties. Las Vegas has been among the NFL's worst-scoring units thus far through the 2024 campaign, demonstrated by their ranks in the following categories:
- Yards Per Game: 29th (280.2)
- Yards Per Play: 29th (4.6)
- Points Per Game: 26th (18.7)
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 32nd (76.9)
Meanwhile, Kingsbury has been thriving with the Commanders. He's played a critical role in the continued ascension of standout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Furthermore, Washington has been one of football's most prolific and efficient high-powered offenses.