Raiders coaching upheaval adds even bigger question mark to QB carousel
By Lior Lampert
The Las Vegas Raiders have deployed three quarterbacks across their first nine games of the 2024 campaign. Typically, that's not a recipe for success, demonstrated by their 2-7 record.
When things are going as badly as they are for the Raiders, they must try throwing everything against the wall and seeing what sticks. However, their recent coaching staff overhaul complicates matters, suddenly making their game of signal-caller musical chairs a bit more puzzling.
Las Vegas fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy following their Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, handing over play-calling duties to interim Scott Turner. Moreover, the latter's dad and ex-Raiders head coach, Norv Turner, was brought on as a senior adviser. Together, the father-son duo will use the team's bye to sort out their situation under center. And based on intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, they could bafflingly revert to square one, à la veteran journeyman Garder Minshew.
Raiders coaching turmoil adds an even bigger question mark to the team's ongoing QB carousel
Per Fowler, Scott and Norv offer "fresh eyes" to assess the messy quarterback circumstances in Las Vegas. Moreover, the NFL insider states the Raiders "could very well stick with" Minshew ($). Notably, the 28-year-old is fresh off his second benching of the season versus the Bengals.
If you're Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, why yank Minshew in the first place if you're ostensibly leaning toward going back to him? What was the point of removing the one-time Pro Bowler from the blowout defeat at the hands of the Bengals?
Desmond Ridder, who the Raiders signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in late October, relieved Minshew in Cincy. He completed 11 of his 16 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, though he took four sacks and lost a fumble. Regardless, his efforts were enough to "at least [enter] the discussion" to start in Week 11 (and hopefully, beyond), according to Fowler.
Minshew hasn't been particularly effective in his first year with the Raiders. Still, he's been the best of the bunch between him, Ridder and 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. Yet, Las Vegas continues to give him a short leash.