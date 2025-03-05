Despite public speculation surrounding his future, Maxx Crosby's loyalty to the Las Vegas Raiders never wavered. His allegiance to the organization and superb on-field efforts earned him a record-setting contract extension.

The megadeal represents a sign of good faith and a vote of confidence from both sides. Inking a pact that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history was a no-brainer decision for Crosby. Conversely, breaking out the Brinks truck for the two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler was equally easy. But the biggest question is how Las Vegas proceeds from this point forward, starting with the quarterback position.

Following another year of lackluster play under center and no in-house resolution on the roster, the Raiders are searching for their next signal-caller. They hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 draft and boast one of the league's most bountiful salary cap situations this offseason. So, the time for Las Vegas to strike is now, especially after retaining Crosby at such a substantial cost. Subsequently, the Silver and Black have been connected to various options, including four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But the plan has become increasingly clear in light of the standout edge rusher's massive payday: Bring in a youngster.

Raiders first move after Maxx Crosby should have nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers

This year's top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward of Miami and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, might be the first two picks off the board. With that in mind, the Raiders are slightly out of reach, meaning they'll have to trade up to land either. However, that shouldn't deter them from making it happen.

While Crosby recently described the idea of Rodgers joining the Raiders as "legendary," on his podcast titled The Rush, Las Vegas should prioritize youth. They're committed to the former through 2029, and the latter presents a moderate short-term fix. Does the front office want to stay on a seemingly never-ending quarterback carousel and be in a near-identical situation next spring? Probably not, hence the necessity for Ward or Sanders.

Las Vegas invested deeply in Crosby, and now they must properly build around him. Adding a highly touted, cost-controlled passer is the first step in the right direction. It gives the Raiders the best chance at sustained success and maximizing the window created by securing their franchise sack artist.

Crosby wants to be a Raider for life. It's about time the team gave him a decent chance to win while he's there.