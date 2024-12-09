4 free agents Raiders could pair with Shedeur Sanders to rebound in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed for a reset in 2025 and all signs point to the franchise drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders to usher in a new era of football in Las Vegas. If that is the franchise's plan, it's imperative they surround the rookie signal-caller with better talent. That means GM Tom Telesco needs to go shopping for free agents to help Sanders out.
The Raiders are particularly short on talent at the skill positions. Brock Bowers can be a weapon for Sanders at tight end, but the depth chart at both running back and wide receiver are uninspiring. Expect Las Vegas to add multiple players at both spots through both the draft and free agency.
Rookies can grow alongside Sanders but if the team wants to boost their win total they need to give him veterans to help him adjust to life in the NFL. Raiders fans should keep a particularly close eye on the following four targets once the free agency market heats up.
Raiders free agent target No. 1: Tee Higgins
The Raiders are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver who can help open up the field for their new quarterback. Taking advantage of the Bengals' inability to lock Tee Higgins down to a long-term deal would be an expensive, but logical move by Las Vegas.
Higgins has everything the Raiders could want in a top wideout. He has the speed to take the top off of opposing defenses but is also a clinical route-runner. His precision on intermediate routes would be a perfect fit for Sanders' accuracy in 2025.
The only logical argument against moving for Higgins is that the Raiders' roster is not ready for an all-in move on what could be the most expensive free agent signing of the season. Higgins will just be 26 years old when next season kicks off. He can raise the Raiders' floor immediately and still be in his prime when they're really ready to contend.
Raiders free agent target No. 2: Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones is not going to be a foundational piece for the Raiders given the reality that he's on the wrong side of 30. What he can be is a valuable safety blanket for Sanders during his rookie campaign.
The Vikings might want to bring Jones back for another season or two, but Las Vegas would be wise to outbid the competition to help Sanders feel more comfortable. In particular, Jones' ability to run a diverse set of routes from the running back position would help Las Vegas' rookie quarterback get the ball out of his hands quickly in 2025.
The veteran back already has 43 catches this season which has been a huge boost for Sam Darnold and Minnesota's aerial attack. He isn't the same sort of game-breaker he was back in his prime but that will also lower his free agency price tag. Jones is just the sort of versatile, reliable veteran who can help make a rookie quarterback's life easier. Las Vegas should be all over him in free agency.
Raiders free agent target No. 3: TuTu Atwell
The Raiders need to improve their options at the slot receiver spot if they want to be more productive in 2025. TuTu Atwell is not a superstar but his production has steadily increased during his time in the NFL. It's easy to envision a scenario where 2025 serves as a breakout campaign for the former Louisville star.
Atwell lacks ideal size for his position, but he has refined his route-running skills to help mitigate that weakness. What he's always possessed is the ability to turn short catches into long gains with his ability to run after the catch. Adding Atwell to the mix in Las Vegas would open up the screen game for Sanders. That could be invaluable for him as he learns the complexities of going against NFL defenses on a weekly basis.
Atwell's lack of size and eye-popping statistics should also permit him to be a bargain free agent. The Raiders can lock him up on a four or five-year deal at a modest salary that will take him all the way through his athletic prime. Atwell's price tag should not stop Las Vegas from shopping for an upgrade through the draft at some point. Signing him would be a shrewd move for a franchise that needs to rack up some value adds.
Raiders free agent target No. 4: Greg Dortch
Greg Dortch is another slot wideout who would give the Raiders a clear upgrade in the offseason. He's a little bigger than Atwell but still lacks the physicality NFL teams would like to see from their inside receivers. He's still managed to be a productive player for a good Cardinals offense in 2024.
Arizona will be interested in keeping the former Wake Forest standout for his ability to help Kyler Murray in the passing game and serve as a boost for their special teams with his return skills. The fact that he's only averaging 7.6 yards per reception this season could cause teams to underrate his speed. He may not be a world-class sprinter but he can take any pass to the end zone if he gets the opportunity to work in space.
Dortch does not have quite the same wiggle as Atwell from the slot but he has more size and superior speed. That will make him more expensive in free agency but he's still a player the Raiders' front office should strongly consider adding.