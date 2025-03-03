Raiders' ideal quarterback solution after Matthew Stafford whiff is a two-part plan

Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders would be a player for Matthew Stafford this offseason, he re-upped with the Los Angeles Rams. This was always the preferred move for both parties, as Stafford gives the Rams the best chance of contending for the time being, as well as Stafford being able to retire with the team he won a Super Bowl with. As for the Raiders, they need a backup plan...

For as much as I would love to see them trade up from No. 6 to No. 2 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, that may not be in the cards. Cleveland may take Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado anyway, with the New York Giants and New York Jets being the most likely quarterback trade-up candidates at this stage of the offseason. The Raiders can pick the best player available at No. 6 if they feel inclined.

What I found interesting in Cody Williams' Post-NFL Combine 2025 Mock Draft for FanSided.com is that he has the Raiders stopping Jaxson Dart's fall at No. 37 overall in the second round. Dart could be the next Baker Mayfield coming out of Ole Miss. He may not be as bona fide of a quarterback prospect as Sanders or Cam Ward are, but he has played so much in college in at a quality program.

This move would come after the Raiders signing a veteran like Sam Darnold during NFL free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders' Matthew Stafford response must be multi-pronged

While I think there are better options for the Raiders beyond what it would cost to get Darnold coming off a career year, keep in mind these two things. One, if the Raiders do not sign him, there is a chance another AFC team lands him, like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could you imagine if he want back to the New York Jets? The second is he shares a USC connection with Pete Carroll, who wants to win now.

Carroll did not agree to coach the Raiders in his mid-70s to not win right away. This would explain why Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty has been mocked to the Silver and Black more and more with each passing week. Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach who loves to run the ball. This would help Darnold out a great deal when it comes to his obvious offensive talent downgrade.

Why Darnold may be the likeliest veteran quarterback option for the Raiders, I would not rule out the chances of guys like Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson ending up there either. Wilson and Carroll have history. It is good and bad, so it is complicated. Whoever the Raiders sign will do his best to help Carroll win now, while drafting Dart early in day two could be a bridge toward a bright future.

The combination of Darnold and Dart could make a great deal of sense for the Raiders with Jeanty.