Raiders next QB could walk into an ideal situation after 2025 NFL Draft
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of setting up a new regime after they fired head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. The team already hired Telesco's replacement in Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. They are currently still looking for a head coach, as they lost out on top candidates Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn.
With Spytek on board, he and the next head coach will have to figure out how to address their biggest need heading into the 2025 league year — starting quarterback. The Raiders missed out on the top six quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, and went into the season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their top options. The decision, predictably, backfired as the team finished the year with a 4-13 record.
This offseason, the Raiders will have to decide how to find their starting quarterback, whether it's free agency or the trade block. But the team does have a chance to see some success at quarterback, especially with a new mock draft.
FanSided's own Cody Williams unveiled his latest NFL mock draft. With the No. 6 pick, Williams has the Raiders selecting the top wide receiver prospect in the draft, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.
"Though I'll reserve the possibility for the Raiders to trade up for a quarterback if the opportunity arises, they are right now my favorite to address quarterback most aggressively via trade or free agency. Whoever that quarterback ends up being, bringing him into a situation with Brock Bowers and now Tetairoa McMillan would be ideal," writes Williams. "The Arizona product is a massive target at 6-foot-5 but is a fluid, agile mover with a full route tree. He's a true No. 1 who could be borderline unstoppable with Bowers if the right QB is in place."
Raiders projected to pick Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in latest NFL Mock Draft
Yes, the Raiders missed out on a quarterback in this past year's NFL Draft, but they did manage to land Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who turned out to be a phenomenal "pivot pick." After all, Bowers did set records for most catches (112) and receiving yards (1194) by a rookie. So the next quarterback will have a reliable security blanket in Bowers. But they need some more help in the passing attack.
That's where McMillan would step in.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, McMillan was long expected to be an early first-round pick. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 212 pounds, McMillan is a big bodied receiver who has ridiculous speed. That was on full display in his past two seasons at Arizona.
In 2023, McMillan recorded 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games played. Then, this past season, McMillan led the Big 12 conference with 1,319 receiving yards, helping him earn All-American honors.
As for who will be throwing the football with the Raiders, minority owner Tom Brady will have some input in that decision, along with Spytek and the incoming head coach. NFL executives told ESPN they believe the Raiders will sign Sam Darnold, who is the top quarterback available in free agency. Yes, Darnold crashed and burned in the Minnesota Vikings' final two games of the season, but he did show improvement. The Raiders have cap space, and could drive up Darnold's market to ensure they land the best quarterback available.
Getting a top wide receiver to pair alongside Bowers would be a plus for whoever is the starting quarterback for the Raiders. McMillan would be a home run pick for Las Vegas.