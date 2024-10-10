Raiders QB decision could lead to surprising Davante Adams heel turn
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders made a quarterback change for this week's upcoming test against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders will roll out Aidan O'Connell, who started 10 games as a rookie and led Vegas to a 5-5 record. O'Connell lost out to Gardner Minshew in Raiders training camp, but he remained a valuable presence in the quarterback room.
O'Connell may not be the second coming of Ken Stabler or Rich Gannon, but he should be an improvement over Minshew, especially if he picks up where he left off in 2023. The Raiders have larger issues to deal with than quarterback, and if O'Connell can steady the ship, it should make Antonio Pierce's job much easier.
The biggest looming question for this Raiders team is what they will do with star wide receiver Davante Adams at the trade deadline. In short, Adams told the Vegas front office he wants out, with the Jets, Saints and Steelers all as plausible destinations. New York and New Orleans have an edge, as Adams has played with both Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr previously (though Carr is currently injured), and has good relationships with both off the field.
Raiders quarterback change could play a role in Davante Adams trade decision
Yet, could Adams change his mind? The 32-year-old is set to earn over $16 million this season, and has a sizable cap hit in 2025 as well. He could be more inclined to stay with the Raiders and earn his money, especially if he has the right QB throwing him the ball. Stick with me for a second.
In 12 games with O'Connell, Adams has averaged nearly 11 targets per game. While his receiving yardage and touchdowns leave a lot to be desired, it's not as though O'Connell isn't trying to prioritize his top wide receiver. He certainly is, and if the Purdue product can improve his accuracy and ball placement this season, Adams should benefit immensely.
Davante Adams contract makes looming trade even tougher for Raiders
Adams has an out in his contract after the 2024 season. If the Raiders were to act upon that, Adams would enter free agency. Would he rather play for a team like the Jets or Saints, where he'd be forced to share the wealth? In Vegas, Adams is very clearly the No. 1 wideout. There's limited competition, and he'd be free to sign with his preferred team in just a few months anyway, assuming the Raiders do, in fact, use the out in his contract to their advantage.
For now, it's a moot point, as Adams is set to miss another game with a hamstring injury. If he gets a few more games with O'Connell under his belt, perhaps his mindset might change. But that alone is a huge if.