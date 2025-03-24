Rams might search for Matt Stafford replacement, even after dedicating resources to retain QB

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions. In return, general manager Les Snead sent quarterback Jared Goff to the Motor City, along with a third-round pick that year, and first-round selections in 2022 and ’23.

With the exception of that disastrous follow-up campaign to the club’s Super Bowl LVI title in Stafford’s first season in Los Angeles, it’s a deal that has resulted in three playoff appearances in four seasons with the franchise. He’ll be back in 2025 as Sean McVay’s club looks to build on a 10-7 finish, an NFC West title, and a respectable playoff run. The season ended with a narrow 28-22 loss to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles at Philadelphia in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Super Bowl LVI champion finished strong in 2024

While Stafford returns for his fifth year with the Rams, the 37-year-old signal-caller will embark on his 17th season in the league. He played his best football during the second half of the season, throwing 15 TD passes and just one interception in his final nine outings—including the playoff split with the Vikings and Eagles.

McVay’s current depth chart at quarterback reads Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett. When a question was posed in regards to what “sleeper team” could wind up selecting a quarterback in the first two rounds of this year’s draft, ESPN’s Field Yates looked to the defending NFC West champions.

“On one hand, Matthew Stafford is still playing at a very high level at 37, and the Rams don't currently have a second-round pick. On the other, Stafford’s relationship with the organization is year-to-year at this point after his contract restructure, and it would be logical for Los Angeles to at least consider a quarterback somewhere on Day 2.

“Louisville’s Tyler Shough has similar traits to Stafford; he can throw from a variety of different angles and hit tight windows.”

In terms of the second day of the draft, Snead doesn’t have a second-round selection. However, the Rams have a pair of picks in Round 3 (90 and 101). It will be interesting to see if the team makes a move on Friday, April 25.