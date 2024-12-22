Rams playoff scenarios: How Week 16 win over Jets keeps hopes alive
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Rams have won eight of the past 10 games since starting this season 1-4. Their latest triumph was a Week 16 road victory over the New York Jets, putting them one step closer to the NFC West crown.
Sitting at 9-6, the Rams are currently atop the divisional standings, though the Seattle Seahawks aren't far behind. With the NFL playoffs around the corner, there's pressure on Los Angeles to continue winning. They're the third seed in the NFC, but that can change at the drop of a hat.
With that in mind, how much (or little) did the Rams defeating the Jets help them? Let's assess Los Angeles' path(s) to the postseason as things stand.
After seeing the Arizona Cardinals be officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16, the Rams have one less team to worry about. Suddenly, the NFC West title is a two-horse race, with Los Angeles in pole position.
Los Angeles beat the Seahawks in Seattle in their Week 9 meeting, giving them an edge in the head-to-head department. Moreover, the Rams hold a slight advantage in the next two tiebreakers, divisional and conference records. Yet, nothing is set in stone for the 2021 Super Bowl champions.
A potentially decisive Week 18 Rams-Seahawks showdown awaits, which is why the Rams have yet to clinch the division. Not to mention, Los Angeles hasn't secured a playoff berth yet because of the conference's highly competitive Wild Card picture.
All three NFC Wild Card squads have double-digit wins. So, while the Rams have an alternative road to the playoffs that doesn't involve winning the NFC West, it's an uphill battle. However, because of the result of their Week 8 clash, they have the upper hand in a tiebreak scenario with the Minnesota Vikings. But the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, who they're more likely to jump ahead of, are comparatively in the driver's seat.
Rams playoff, NFC West outlook
While the Wild Card is attainable, the Rams' best route to the playoffs is conquering the NFC West. Fortunately (for them), they control their destiny, given the upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.