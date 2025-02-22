Rams willing to bet Matthew Stafford won't find the grass greener outside of L.A.

The Los Angeles Rams are toying with foundational changes this offseason. Cooper Kupp has already been informed that he's on the outs. Now, it's Matthew Stafford's turn to test the waters elsewhere.

L.A. won 10 games last season and even ousted 14-win Minnesota in the NFC Wild Card Round, but it's clear this team, as currently constructed, has reached its ceiling. Between an aging roster and a crippling lack of future assets, the Rams are in desperate need of a reset.

Stafford still has a few tricks up his sleeve, but the Rams are understandably wary of investing further in a 37-year-old quarterback whose name pops up in retirement rumors on a perennial basis. The former Super Bowl champ's contract for next season is non-guaranteed at $49.7 million. There's no way the Rams pay that.

If Stafford doesn't hammer out a new deal in Los Angeles, the next-best option is a trade. The Rams are at least opening the door for Stafford to find a new home that way, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The quarterback's agent has officially received permission to speak with other teams.

The Rams have given Matthew Stafford’s agent permission to speak to other teams, per @TomPelissero . pic.twitter.com/y4gsSWFzjN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 22, 2025

Rams give Matthew Stafford permission to speak with potential trade partners

This is a rather simple strategy from the Rams' front office. If there's a team out there willing to accommodate Stafford's significant contract demands at his current age, so be it. Los Angeles can recoup some value in a trade and move on. If no teams find common ground with Stafford on the contract front, however, the Rams can presumably keep him at a more modest price.

Stafford's obvious preference is to remain in L.A. on a new deal, but he's an accomplished signal-caller in a league that will go to extreme lengths to compensate even mediocre quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence set the all-time record for guaranteed money at one point last offseason. Stafford is better than Lawrence. He's not going to get $275 million, of course — not at 37 years old — but he might convince a desperate, wannabe contender to shell out a pretty penny in pursuit of winning.

It's not difficult to find quarterback-needy teams in the marketplace.

The Las Vegas Raiders just signed Pete Carroll, who will become the oldest head coach in NFL history on his 74th birthday this season. That puts the Raiders on an accelerated timeline, without much time to dilly-dally in the NFL's basement. Stafford's prime days are long gone, but he's the sort of proven winner and immediate floor-raiser the Raiders might want.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants have been heavily linked as a potential landing spot if Stafford does get traded. There is immense pressure on that front office to improve the on-field results sooner than later. As appealing as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may be, the Giants might prefer to make a postseason run with Stafford instead of waiting patiently on the development of an unproven commodity.

The Browns, Titans, Jets, Steelers — the list goes on. Hell, I'm sure the Vikings would even be interested in Stafford on a short-term deal if Sam Darnold walks. There are a lot of possible outcomes here. In the end, though, Stafford won't leave the Rams without a significant financial incentive. Los Angeles is surely hoping that Stafford's age scares off high bidders, which would facilitate a new, more affordable deal with the incumbent team.