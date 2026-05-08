Ranking all 15 WNBA Rebel Edition jerseys for the 2026 season

One franchise’s rose-themed jersey stands out as the most praised design this year, but the top three spots feature unexpected frontrunners.

All 15 WNBA teams unveiled their new Nike Rebel Edition jerseys for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The WNBA Nike Rebel Edition jerseys were first introduced in 2021 as a way to reflect the teams' cities and identities. Since then, there have been a few updated jerseys for specific teams. But today, all 15 WNBA teams released a brand new jersey.

Some teams will have the court debuts of their jerseys during tip-off weekend and all teams will wear their new kits several times through the 2026 and 2027 seasons. With every new release comes all kinds of thoughts and feelings. Here is my (possibly a little biased) ranking of all 15 new WNBA jerseys.

15. Los Angeles Sparks

Show off your rebellious side.



Shop now: https://t.co/hrEQL9zBXH pic.twitter.com/s4Tr3Mywpb — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) May 8, 2026

Unfortunately, someone has to be last. I do enjoy the mix of colors on these jerseys, but again, it just doesn't have much else going on. I feel like they could have taken an extra risk with a cooler design. There was a lot of potential here, in my opinion.

14. Las Vegas Aces

New threads in Sin City red 🎰



Available now on https://t.co/Iju0gQ13In. pic.twitter.com/51tWzeD02f — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 8, 2026

Feels wrong putting the Aces this early in a ranking because they lead just about every other WNBA ranking. But I appreciate the red because let's be honest, the typical silver and black can get a little boring. I also like the new font, but I think some extra design on these would have increased the satisfaction and pop.

13. Indiana Fever

reppin' Indy across the chest in our new Rebel edition jersey 🔴#NowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/HqJgy3imwA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 8, 2026

Similar to the Aces, I expected more from the design. Their previous 'Stranger Things' themed kit was one of my favorites, so maybe this just feels like a downgrade to me.

12. Minnesota Lynx

I love it when teams have black jerseys; they always look so clean. These are no different. I like the extra factor in the font and they get extra points for the Lynx face on the waistband of the shorts. But sometimes, when you have a black jersey, you have to add a little extra something; these are missing that.

New Lynx Nike Rebel Edition uniforms, in photos released by the team this morning — Minnesota will debut them at the szn opener on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/LLacJnqksJ — Cassidy Hettesheimer (@cassidyhett) May 8, 2026

11. Toronto Tempo

Borealis Blue, Tempo Bordeaux and our iconic six speed lines headline these uniforms – with our city and country woven in every stitch.



The Toronto Tempo @NikeBasketball Rebel Edition is designed with intention from head to toe.@CIBC | Sephora Canada pic.twitter.com/asjRFJilnX — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 8, 2026

This is where the bias comes in a bit. The Tempo's colors might be my favorite across the entire league. The only thing is, you can barely tell these jerseys are Borealis Blue. On camera, they are showing up a bit white. The design also could've been better. But my final opinion will come when we get to see the color on the court. So, TBD on these.

10. Chicago Sky

behind the seams of our rebel edition 🪡 pic.twitter.com/CyzZA8yvA0 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 8, 2026

I'll always like the "Sky Town" addition. My only complaint about these is that I really wish they incorporated the yellow from the 2024 Rebel jerseys somewhere on these. The blue is nice, but I think the design could be a bit more exciting.

9. Seattle Storm

While this design might be a little boring, I place them a bit higher because I like circle idea. It leaves less blank room on the jersey than a lot of other teams have. I also love the font of the number. Other than that, this is another black jersey that could use something extra.

8. New York Liberty

A closer look at our 2026 Rebel Edition 🧵’s



Inspired by the Brooklyn Bridge, the uniform features design details rooted in the borough that continues to shape us.



🗽 Custom “BROOKLYN” wordmark inspired by the bridge’s steel framework

🗽 Tonal striping nodding to the… pic.twitter.com/35gEp9Avrs — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 8, 2026

I still like the old "Equality" Liberty jerseys with the gradient black-to-seafoam design a bit better than these. Although I love the homage to Brooklyn and the fact that there's something extra to the design, even if it's just some lines.

7. Atlanta Dream

I needed a few minutes to warm up to these, but overall, I think I like them. The colors are nice and I love that they were designed by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray; that is such a great touch. There's a little peach included on the shorts, so similar to the Lynx, the shorts get bonus points from me. Also, you can't see it unless you look closely, but the jersey is covered in numbers, the numbers of Atlanta's area codes. This is a fantastic addition.

6. Connecticut Sun

I absolutely love the sunset theme from Connecticut this season. The 'Keesusk' paying homage to the Mohegan Tribe will always get bonus points from me. I love the black with the addition of a little extra to the top left. Not many complaints from me on these.

5. Dallas Wings

Putting on for the city, one diamond at a time 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/Niy7aCYrM2 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 8, 2026

Okay, I needed some time to warm up to these as well. The neon highlighter color will never be my favorite, but I think it's incorporated nicely into these. It's not super overwhelming. Paying homage to the Dallas Diamonds, the first professional women's basketball team in the city, makes these even better.

4. Phoenix Mercury

Inspired by the city and dedicated to the fans — the X is for the X-Factor. pic.twitter.com/3tqUFkV7ZK — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 8, 2026

I have to be honest, I might like these more than their primary jerseys this season. I was not a big fan of the rebrand. These are a perfect example of a clean black jersey still being exciting because of the shoulders and 'X' having an extra pop. Pointing out the 'X' is an homage to their fans, the X factor, is a brilliant touch.

3. Golden State Valkyries

History woven into every thread. ⚡️



Introducing our @nikebasketball 2026 Rebel Edition — built on the legacy of women’s basketball in the Bay.



Chase | @kpnorcal pic.twitter.com/b6DM0VbqYF — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) May 8, 2026

The Valkyries' purple might always be my favorite color across the WNBA. It's included just enough on this jersey not to be too overbearing. Again, a clean black jersey with a little something extra, even if it's just lines. I also love the gold accents.

2. Washington Mystics

In D.C., rhythm isn’t background. This is where you find yours on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/yOKTZmgfHw — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 8, 2026

In my opinion, the Mystics took a big risk as one of the only teams to steer away from their primary colors. I absolutely love what they did here. These pay homage to the trailblazing women that DC culture is rich with, along with the historic U Street. I can't wait to see these on the court.

1. Portland Fire

roses in the details 🌹⤵️



Take a look at the details behind our @nike Rebel Edition "Rose City" jerseys⁰



Collection available now here: https://t.co/Y0snr7zFwZ pic.twitter.com/MeqOOiKhJ3 — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) May 8, 2026

The Fire are the clear winners of this release. The rose theme was an obvious choice for them, but they designed these perfectly. The clean black jersey pops with the addition of the red accents and rose-covered background. I appreciate the steer away from lines taking up the negative space. These will look great in action.

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