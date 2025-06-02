Ranking Browns QBs by trade value: Where does Shedeur Sanders land?

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem in more ways than one. Not only do they not really have a quarterback worth starting, they have too many of them. They currently have five total and four active with Deshaun Watson out with his second Achilles injury after re-tearing it post surgery.

The thing is, the Browns have to decide what to do about their surplus of quarterbacks. The best thing to do is trade them, that’s how you make the most of getting something in return. That said, what could they realistically get in return for their four options?

Let’s dive into which quarterbacks have high trade value, which ones have low value and what Shedeur Sanders’ value is after the entire NFL passed on him several times in April’s draft.

Sizing up the Browns quarterbacks to see who’s likely to be on the trade block soon

4) Dillon Gabriel

Truthfully, it’s probably a tie between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders at the bottom. Let’s be honest, not only are both rookies, but they were Day 2 and Day 3 picks, respectively. If a team wanted either of them, they would have drafted them.

For this, I’ll put Gabriel at the bottom. He’s probably the least NFL ready, despite a strong collegiate career. He’s 26 years old as a rookie and that’s a red flag. On top of that, because he’s probably not going to play much, the film on him wouldn’t be enough to force an NFL GM to make the move before the season starts.

Cleveland isn’t bringing four quarterbacks onto the 53-man roster so now it comes down to which rookie doesn’t make the roster, but gets added to the practice squad. Neither rookie will probably get traded because they just don’t have enough value.

Nothing between the final roster cut and the draft day is going to sway an exec to throw away a pick just to take a rookie they’ll never play anyway. It’s possible, but I’m not buying that. And if they do look to get a rookie, it won’t be Gabriel. He’s at the bottom of the barrel and truthfully, my pick to land on the practice squad as an emergency option.

3) Shedeur Sanders

Sanders comes in at No. 3 for similar reasons as Gabriel. I think the only reason he has more value than Gabriel is that he has garnered a lot of hype. The mainstream media hype was the reason he was a top 5 projected pick to begin with. There’s a reason he fell and it’s not just about the off-the-field things.

There were some issues NFL front offices saw in his playing ability that shoved him down their draft boards. That’s why Cleveland was able to get him in the fifth round. Truthfully, he’s a steal in the fifth round and my guess to be the rookie that makes the roster.

He’s turned heads – albeit it in watered down drills – and will probably do enough to convince Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry he was worth a top 150 pick. The Browns really like Gabriel, but they can’t ignore that Sanders is a better prospect. If Gabriel makes the roster over Sanders, it’s strictly because he was the player the coach and general manager wanted; nothing more.

2) Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett probably has some trade value, but he’s proven he’s nothing more than a backup quarterback in the NFL. He started two seasons in Pittsburgh and was mediocre at best. The Steelers could have brought him back and instead turned to Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, though Aaron Rodgers will probably end up with the Steelers at some point on his time.

The fact that Pittsburgh was willing to take Rudolph and Thompson – two quarterbacks that showed they are NOT starter quality – says a lot about what Pickett’s value is. I think he has way more value than the rookies, but not by much. The Browns acquired Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson has lower value than any of the quarterbacks mentioned by a long shot.

The New Orleans Saints might be willing to overspend but that has nothing to do with Pickett’s value, rather the familiarity new coach Kellen Moore has with Pickett, being his coach in Philadelphia last season.

1) Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has the most trade value over any quarterback currently on the Browns roster. He spent a season with the Indianapolis Colts last season after reviving his career in Cleveland two years ago. He’s a veteran that could be a great backup option for a contending team. He could also be a trade piece later in the season as an injury replacement.

If I had it my way, the Browns would trade Flacco during the preseason, start Pickett Week 1 (though I really wish they never traded for him) and have Sanders as his backup. Move Gabriel to the practice squad and have him as an option if injuries occur.

I don’t see a world where the Browns keep both Pickett and Flacco after drafting two rookies. Maybe this was their plan all along, to use Flacco or Pickett as trade bait in the preseason. Either way, I don’t see Flacco finishing the season in Cleveland, even if he doesn’t get traded before Week 1.