Ranking every WNBA home jersey after Toronto Tempo kit release

With two new additions coming to the WNBA this season — the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire — the roll-outs for colorways, logos, and jerseys have begun. We are still waiting to see what the Fire players will be rocking on the court next season, but the Tempo dropped just their kits. So, let's take a minute and distract ourselves from the WNBA CBA negotiations and the potential future of the league. What better way to do that than to judge the home jerseys for every WNBA squad?

While there are some fan-favorite looks around the league, there are also some that could use an upgrade. But keep in mind, there is nothing serious about this ranking, and it may also be just a little biased.

14. Las Vegas Aces

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Two - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces | Ian Maule/GettyImages

I think I have to put Las Vegas last on the list because, to be honest, these a bit boring. Their jerseys before these had gold features, which I always thought brought a little more pizzazz. There's just nothing too noteworthy about these kits, unfortunately.

13. Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Listen, I am just as much a Paige Bueckers fan as anyone else. But unfortunately, I just cannot get behind the highlighter and navy combination on these Dallas jerseys. I like the design and the font. I think they could do something to spruce it up a bit — and there's just something about the yellow.

12. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces | David Becker/GettyImages

I feel similarly about Minnesota's jerseys as I do Dallas'. I hate to bring up the neon yellow/green color again, but unfortunately, I must. Everything about these jerseys could use a little something, down to the font.

11. Washington Mystics

Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics | Stephen Gosling/GettyImages

I still think there could be a little more added to these. Although I have always loved the font Washington uses on their jerseys. Oh, and Shakira Austin's red hair paired with the red jerseys is top-tier and definitely bumped their ranking up in my eyes.

10. Phoenix Mercury

New threads making their premiere this spring 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/hD6oJDQ162 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) November 25, 2025

I was really trying to get on-board with the whole Phoenix rebrand, but I have to be honest — I'm not obsessed with the jersey. Compared to their previous gradient kit, this one is unfortunately underwhelming to me.

9. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

This one definitely had the potential of being another boring look, but the rays add a little something which I appreciate. I only wish they would have incorporated the blue of their logo somewhere on this jersey.

8. Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky | Daniel Bartel/GettyImages

I appreciate the addition of stripes to Chicago's kit. At least it adds a little something to their look, plus I love the color combination. They incorporate all their colors perfectly on a jersey that otherwise would be a little dull.

7. Seattle Storm

Golden State Valkyries v Seattle Storm | Amanda Loman/GettyImages

I have to say, these jerseys have definitely grown on me. They took a risk with the split colors, but I think it worked out, and while simple, there is some uniqueness here.

6. Toronto Tempo

Worth the wait.



The Toronto Tempo jerseys have arrived. Sign up at the link in bio to be the first to know when the Explorer goes on sale. pic.twitter.com/ivWAIzhWyA — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) December 16, 2025

Well, here they are. While these are pretty simple, maybe it's the recency bias, or excitement for their first season that makes me like them a little more. I love their colorway, and like that both colors are incorporated on the home jerseys.

5. Golden State Valkyries

Atlanta Dream v Golden State Valkyries | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Maybe it's just the fact that the Valkyries' purple is my favorite primary color of any team in the league, but I think they have the cleanest home jersey. They've kept it simple, but the use of their logo adds a bit of uniqueness.

4. New York Liberty

Washington Mystics v New York Liberty | David Dow/GettyImages

New York also had the potential of a boring home kit, but their added aspects bring their jersey to a whole new level. The inclusion of their seafoam green with the copper edges is top-tier, and the torch is a great addition.

3. Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun v Seattle Storm | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

While the base of the jersey is simple, the Suns trim makes it one of my favorite jerseys in the league. The inclusion of Mohegan symbols to honor their history is a great touch.

2. Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks | Juan Ocampo/GettyImages

Indiana's jerseys are a fan-favorite for sure. The stars on the sides are one of my favorite aspects of any WNBA jersey. They also do a great job incorporating all their colors.

1. Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream | Joe Boatman/GettyImages

I think the Sparks jerseys are a perfect mixture of unique, simple, and fun. The L being the base of the palm tree, the font and colors all tie together — making this the top jersey on the list.

