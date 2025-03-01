Ranking the New York Giants 3 best Matthew Stafford backup plans with return to LA

The New York Giants whiffed on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's staying with the Los Angeles Rams, though not for a lack of effort.

New York reportedly explored signing Stafford to a two-year deal ranging from $90-100 million if the Rams traded him. Ultimately, he and Los Angeles found common ground on a revised contract, leaving the Giants scrambling for a Plan B.

Subsequently, the Giants are reportedly "investigating all veteran quarterback options," including signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who was dumped by the New York Jets this offseason. But despite his pedigree and status as a future Hall of Famer, the four-time NFL MVP isn't recommended for the Giants.

What about Rodgers' disastrous tenure with the Jets is appealing to the Giants? Big Blue had a front-row seat to the nightmare experience, considering the New York football squads share a home stadium. Does senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen not know the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results?

Instead of Rodgers, they should pivot to one of these three Stafford alternatives.

3 best QB options for Giants after losing out on Matthew Stafford

3. Take a flier on Justin Fields

Where there's smoke, there's typically fire, and the Giants moving up to the first overall pick in this year's draft is ostensibly gaining traction.

KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright recently hinted at the G-Men's interest in pulling off a blockbuster swap with the Tennessee Titans. Connor Hughes of SNY has validated that notion, saying New York wants to "pair" the No. 1 selection with a seasoned passer in this scenario. With that in mind, unrestricted free agent Justin Fields is an intriguing option.

Fields was enjoying arguably the best year of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 before Russell Wilson usurped him atop the depth chart. He guided the Black and Gold to a 4-2 record as a starter. His rushing prowess and command of the huddle kept the ship afloat until the latter returned from a preseason calf issue.

Completing passes at a personal-best 65.8 percent rate, Fields showed improvement in the accuracy department. Impressively, he did so while handling double-digit carries in three of his six starts. He boasts a dynamic skill set, making him a solid upside placeholder to partner with a rookie. Not to mention, the 2021 No. 11 pick will be 26 years old in 2025.

2. Hope for Arch Manning in 2026

Picking at or near the top of the draft (hopefully) isn't an opportunity that comes around too often. But if the Giants can't agree on an exchange with the Titans this spring, they should punt next season with an eye toward 2026. After all, they're distinctly connected to the consensus premier gunslinger of the forthcoming class of prospects; Texas' Arch Manning.

Manning is the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Notably, the latter of his two renowned family members is an all-time Giants great. Moreover, the iconic Big Blue relative is also open to becoming a minority shareholder of the franchise he once carried, making things fascinating.

Arch is expected to delay going pro until 2027, so this is mostly a pipe dream. But what if Eli's ever-lasting ties to Big Blue can influence his decision-making process? Could the retired Giants superstar get in the front office's ear? Simultaneously, can the possibility of the Longhorns sensation saving New York from purgatory come up at the Manning family dinner table?

Among the highest-paid college athletes, Arch's $6.5 million NIL valuation is nothing compared to being a premium draft selection. Even if he prefers to get two years of starter reps at Texas, money talks.

1. Trade up for Cam Ward

If Schoen is considering a drastic transaction to save his and head coach Brian Daboll's jobs, invest in a young arm, not a washed-up vet. Whether it be Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson or other big names on the open market, none solve New York's problems overnight. The Giants are better off going all-in on Miami's Cam Ward, who they're presumably eyeing to trade up with the Titans for.

The Giants have been linked to Ward for months. Schoen and Giants talent evaluators scouted him in person during his senior season. And based on the recent linkage to Tennessee, New York seemingly liked what they saw enough to consider mortgaging their future.

Ward was a Heisman Finalist and All-American in his final collegiate campaign. He's strong-armed and mobile. The former Hurricanes star also has the physical traits that translate to the next level and is bringing an impressive resume with him.

Schoen is feeling the pressure of the hot seat. So much so that the buzz surrounding a top-of-the-order shake-up between the Titans and Giants is palpable. The New York exec seemingly understands Ward gives him the best shot of not getting fired. Don't be afraid to get your guy and go down swinging, because another opportunity may not present itself.