Ranking the 3 best potential first-round NBA Playoffs matchups, including LeBron vs. Steph

With one game left in the regular season and the NBA playoffs approaching, it's time to start thinking about some possible first-round matchups. While two of the Eastern Conference matchups are set — the No. 3 seed New York Knicks and the No. 6 Detroit Pistons, the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers and the No. 5 seed Milwaukee Bucks — there's a lot to still be determined in the West. Let's dive into some of the most exciting potential first-round series as things stand.

3. Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Starting with a confirmed matchup, Pacers-Bucks is primed to be a long series. The two squads faced off in the first round last year with the Pacers winning in six games. There's clearly some bad blood between these division opponents, which will make this series highly competitive.

This series will be tough to predict. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the clear best player, but Damian Lillard's status is up in the air as he battles blood clots. Moreover, the Bucks have been very inconsistent this year: Since January 1st, the Pacers have the fourth-best record in the NBA while the Bucks have the 12th.

With the Pacers having a bottom-five paint defense, they'll have a tough time containing Giannis. At the same time, the Bucks have a bottom-10 3-point defense and will struggle to contain Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana's versatile perimeter attack. Overall, something has got to give in the series and it should be an entertaining matchup between two high-powered offenses.

2. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Last playoffs the Nuggets and Timberwolves gave us an unforgettable seven-game series. The two teams are in the midst of a budding rivalry, and another playoff matchup would be exciting. Minnesota seems to have Denver's number as they've won all four games against them this season including a recent double-overtime thriller. On Sunday, the Timberwolves have a chance to jump up to the fifth seed and set up a matchup with the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves frontcourt size gives the Nuggets trouble. Moreover, the Nuggets don't have a natural matchup for Anthony Edwards. With the Nuggets' recent coaching change, many are skeptical of their playoff chances. As a result, the Timberwolves would likely be favorites. Regardless Nikola Jokić means you can never be counted out, and this series would likely deliver some amazing moments.

1. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

The LeBron James-Stephen Curry rivalry has defined the last decade in the NBA: LeBron and Steph have faced off 56 times in total, including 28 times in the playoffs, with Curry having the slight edge with a 30-26 record. It feels like all fans are rooting for another chapter of this classic matchup.

The Lakers have the No. 3 seed locked up and the Warriors are the No. 6 seed, making this a strong possibility. Basketball-Reference gives the Warriors a 57.3 percent chance to stay at No 6. Golden State has a crucial game against the Clippers on Sunday, and with a win or a Minnesota loss they'll stay put in the standings.

Aside from being led by all-time greats, the Warriors and Lakers mirror each other this year: Both teams struggled until making big moves at the deadline, as Jimmy Butler and Luka Dončić undoubtedly changed their respective teams' outlooks. Watching these two playoff risers go head-to-head would also be exciting; Stylistically both teams have elite perimeter play but lack frontcourt size creating an interesting dynamic for a series.

The Lakers beat the Warriors in three out of their four regular season games, however, Golden State won the only game with the new-look rosters. Ultimately, this would be a highly competitive and unpredictable first-round matchup.