Raptors Cooper Flagg odds just skyrocketed with latest Scottie Barnes injury update
The Toronto Raptors are 1-3 with a solitary victory over the injury-plagued Philadelphia 76ers, so there hasn't been much to write home about north of the border. Toronto is both a very expensive roster and a clearly rebuilding team, which is an awkward and perhaps untenable mix. But, that is the cross Masai Ujiri and the front office must bear moving forward.
It's not hard to decipher the best path forward for Toronto. With so much money wrapped up in Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and R.J. Barrett, the Raps won't be players in free agency for a while. What Toronto can do is tank. The NBA Draft is a free cheat code for teams in financial purgatory. It's a chance to add affordable talent under long-term team control, no matter how bad your cap sheet is.
For the Raptors, this season appears to be trending in that direction. That lone victory over a skeleton Sixers team aside, it has been extremely tough sledding for Toronto. There's plenty to like about the individual pieces at play, but the Raptors don't have the offensive firepower necessary to hang with legitimate contenders.
Toronto's not-so-secret rebuild received an unfortunate nudge on Wednesday when it was announced that Scottie Barnes will miss at least three weeks with an orbital fracture he suffered in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Scottie Barnes injury further drives home Raptors tanking mentality
With Barnes out of commission for a while, expect Toronto's record to continue on its downward trajectory. The Raptors will prioritize the development of young pieces, such as Gradey Dick and Jonathan Mogbo, who are both in line for more minutes sans Barnes. Toronto can mix and match various personnel groups, perhaps experitmenting with smaller, speedier lineups to maximize Quickley and Barrett, who will lead the scoring charge in Barnes' absence. But, no matter how creative head coach Darko Rajakovic gets, the Raptors will struggle. The talent deficiency is too vast.
That means it's time for Toronto fans to put on their scouting helmets and pay special attention to the Duke Blue Devils, whose season starts up on Monday, Nov. 4. That will be the official college basketball debut of 17-year-old Cooper Flagg, who is widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the loaded 2025 draft.
Flagg has been ascending in basketball circles for a while, offering a tantalizing blend of size, athleticism, and basketball I.Q. — not to mention his uncommon youth. Flagg, who spent his summer practicing against the likes of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo with the U.S. national select team, will be 18.5 years old on draft night. He won't turn 19 until the third month of next NBA season. It's rare to find such advanced players who are so young, with so much room for growth.
Landing Flagg with the top pick would instantly change the trajectory of this Raptors team, clarifying any lingering doubt about the direction of the franchise. Flagg and Barnes is a nutty defensive combination to think about, not to mention the offensive potential of two 6-foot-9 forwards who can handle, pass, and self-create.
With an elite defensive repertoire and enough burgeoning offensive skill to suggest future stardom, Flagg possesses the all-too-valuable combo of a high floor and a high ceiling. It's hard to imagine him flunking at the next level, and the Raptors would be lucky to bring him to the North.
So, don't despair, Toronto fans. This season is going to be rough, but it could all be in service of something truly great down the line.