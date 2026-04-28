Raven Johnson is already showing she's exactly what Caitlin Clark and the Fever needed

We're getting our first look at the newest WNBA draft class as teams compete in their first preseason matchups. These games serve as a perfect opportunity for these former college stars to showcase their talents and build chemistry with their new teammates. Raven Johnson did just that during her debut with the Indiana Fever.

The two-time NCAA champion was drafted No. 10 overall at this year's WNBA Draft. In a little less than two weeks, she's moved to Indiana and has had to get acclimated to an entirely new system. As the newest member of the Fever, she joins some elite talent like Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and her former teammate Aliyah Boston.

Johnson and Clark teaming up specifically piqued a lot of fans' interest. Their NCAA battles were some of the best in recent years, with Johnson and the Gamecocks ultimately handing Clark a loss in her final game as a Hawkeye during the 2024 NCAA Championship. Now, they will meet again. But this time, on the same side of the ball.

Raven Johnson's impressive WNBA debut

If our first look at Raven Johnson in the WNBA told us anything, it's that she belongs here. She looked calm and collected. But don't take my word for it. Her former head coach, Dawn Staley, shared her thoughts.

@HollywoodRaven I know it’s only a @WNBA preseason game but baby you look comfortable. You are and have been built for the moment. Elite defender. Check! Elite PG. Check! Elite playmaker. Check! I am filled w joy & proudness watching you play! @IndianaFever you got a real 1! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 25, 2026

Johnson played 18 minutes off the bench in the Indiana Fever's preseason game against the New York Liberty. She recorded 6 points and 8 assists, shooting 3-of-3 from the field. Across all WNBA preseason games so far, Johnson is tied with Alyssa Thomas for most assists. Not to mention, her 8 assists came with 0 turnovers. Her playmaking and facilitation were always her strong suits in college. In her final season, she averaged a career-high 5.1 assists per game.

These strengths, when translated to the W, mean even more when your teammate is Caitlin Clark. When the two are on the court together, it will allow Johnson to be a primary ball-handler and Clark to play off the ball a bit. Johnson is an incredible passer, as is Clark. The Indiana Fever have not always had this option that allows Clark to flourish in different areas. This duo has the potential to be a nightmare for defenses, especially as they both thrive in a fast-paced playing style.

When asked about Johnson, Clark told the media, "Just helping as much as I can, especially Raven, who’s gonna be a primary ball handler and trying to conduct the offense, that’s a big responsibility. And just empowering her to use her voice ... proud of her for sure."

Johnson also seems to love having Clark as her teammate. The Indiana Fever posted a video to socials of Clark knocking down a long 3, then the camera pans to Johnson, who says, "That's the GOAT right there."

Another massive part of Johnson's college game was her elite defense, which was also on full display in her debut. Johnson recorded 3 defensive rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks against the Liberty. With each possession, Johnson's pressure and energy never wavered.

I am positive that when choosing to draft Johnson, her ballhandling, defensive efforts and shot making were at the top of mind for the Fever's front office. It's still early, and of course, it was only a preseason appearance, but they have to be feeling great about their decision.

By choosing Johnson, the Fever are really killing two birds with one stone because of the versatility she brings to the table. Indiana was right in the middle of the pack last season, with a defensive rating of 102.7. The Fever also needed someone who'd fit in with their core and, most importantly, bring them support on offense. Johnson's intensity on perimeter defense, ball control and ability to orchestrate will undoubtedly bring some relief this season, especially as she continues to develop through her rookie season.

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