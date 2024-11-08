Ravens can breathe sigh of relief with Kyle Hamilton injury update
By Jack Posey
Last Night, the Baltimore Ravens hung on to win 35-34 against the Cincinnati Bengals, almost replicating their Week Five shootout. It was not all sunshine and rainbows in the aftermath of the contest though, as fans worried about the statues of third year All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton.
In the second quarter, Hamilton went down due to a non-contact injury. Many fans probably assumed the worst, thinking he would be sidelined for the rest of the season. He was in obvious pain as the trainers attended to him, and even coach John Harbaugh came over to check on his star. Hamilton was able to limp off the field and almost immediately was escorted to the x-ray room. It was quickly announced he had suffered an ankle injury, but he would not be able to return for the remainder of the game.
The Ravens' secondary continued to struggle for the rest of the night, allowing Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase to total 264 yards and three touchdowns.
Ravens get best possible news about star Kyle Hamilton
On Friday, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported about the nature of Hamilton's injury saying that it looks better than it could of been. Just a sprain, luckily not broken for a Ravens' pass defense that is among the worst in the league.
The Ravens' defense and first year coordinator Zach Orr would miss the unique blend of versatility, size, and ability that Hamilton brings. The Ravens just Traded for Tre'Davious White, but he is in no way the player Kyle Hamilton is.
Hamilton has 71 total tackles and one forced fumble that he also recovered, which is worse than his stats from last year, but whether he's on or off the football field, the difference is night and day.
Hamilton has an outside chance to return as soon as next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers with three extra days of rest, but his return window is likely to be when the Ravens travel to Los Angeles to face the other Harbaugh.