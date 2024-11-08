Updated AFC North standings after Ravens beat Bengals in TNF thriller
Thursday's Week 10 matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football had lofty expectations and boy, were they met. Two high-powered offenses went back and forth down the stretch, but despite monstrous performances from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pulled out a 35-34 win.
It would've been nice for things like bad coaching and putrid refereeing to not have gotten in the way, but the back-and-forth drama of this game was really fun to watch. This was an unbelievable win for the Ravens whose offense looked underwhelming in the first half only to explode for 28 points in the second half, and an unacceptable loss for a desperate Bengals team that led this game 21-7 at one point and had several chances to win it.
This game had all kinds of playoff implications, both in the AFC North and in the AFC Wild Card picture. With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated AFC North standings after Baltimore's win.
Updated AFC North standings after Ravens win vs. Bengals
Rank
Team
Record
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-2
2
Baltimore Ravens
7-3
3
Cincinnati Bengals
4-6
4
Cleveland Browns
2-7
This win was a crucial one for the Ravens. At 7-3, they're now four games over .500 - the same can be said for the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers. With Pittsburgh having to face the 7-2 Washington Commanders on the road in Week 10, the Ravens could easily find themselves in sole possession of first place in a matter of days. The worst-case scenario is that Baltimore would be 0.5 games back of Pittsburgh with a matchup against their arch-rivals coming up in Week 11.
This was a big win for Baltimore, but a crushing loss for Cincinnati - not only because they had a two-score lead in the second half, but because this was seemingly their last chance to make things interesting in the AFC North. At 5-5, a path would've been there for the Bengals to potentially make some noise. Now, with the Bengals at 4-6 and having lost to the Ravens twice, a lot would have to go their way for them to even get back into the race.
As discouraging as their loss was, the Bengals' playoff hopes are not dead yet. At 4-6, they're currently the No. 9 seed in what has been a bit of a weak AFC. The 5-4 Denver Broncos hold the No. 7 seed, and they have a tough Week 10 matchup looming against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
The Cleveland Browns are very clearly out of contention in the AFC North, but this Bengals loss does make an unlikely playoff run at least a smidge more possible for them.
The Ravens continue to pose a real threat to the Steelers at the top of the AFC with this win, and this division looks more like a two-horse race with the Bengals now 4-6.