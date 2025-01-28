Ravens fans return the favor to Bills, Dalton Kincaid after heartbreaking drop
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills are once again dealing with another heartbreaking playoff defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, the Bills lost 32-29 to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, with a spot in Super Bowl 59 on the line.
The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen had a chance to potentially win the game late in the fourth quarter, but only went 17 yards on six plays. On the final play of that drive, Allen heaved up a pass after getting blitzed by multiple Chiefs defenders, and it found its way towards a diving Dalton Kincaid, However, the Bills tight end was unable to haul in the football, as it bounced off his finger tips.
Kincaid took blame for the drop, while head coach Sean McDermott and a variety of players came to his defense, saying his season shouldn't be defined by one drop.
In the days proceeding the loss, Baltimore Ravens fans came to the aid of Kincaid, much like Bills fans did after Mark Andrews' drop in the AFC Divisional Round.
Ravens fans raise money for Dalton Kincaid charity
Immediately following the Bills' loss to the Chiefs, Ravens fan Will Funk-Heiser, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Summit Center for autism in Western New York, a cause Kincaid works with.
"As many of you know, Bills TE Dalton Kincaid made a phenomenal attempt to catch Josh Allens last pass of the season but couldn't haul it in, upsetting a lot of Bills fans. We want Ravens flock to donate to Summit Center for autism, the charity Dalton works with and try and return the favor Bills mafia did for us and Mark Andrews," wrote Funk-Heiser. "Let's raise what we can, please repost!"
As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $12,000.
In the aforementioned AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Bills and Ravens, Andrews dropped a game-tying, two-point conversion pass that would have potentially forced overtime. After the game, Bills Mafia started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the charity Andrews works with, the Breakthrough T1D organization for juveniles dealing with Type-1 diabetes. As of this writing, that page has raised over $144,000 at the time of this writing.
The Bills fanbase showed tremendous generosity towards Andrews and other players on opposing teams in the past by raising money for charitable causes they support. Days after a playoff elimination, the Ravens fanbase returned the favor to help out the cause Kincaid supports.