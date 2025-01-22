Bills Mafia once again shows generosity by donating to charity Mark Andrews supports
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Ravens once again fell short of their goal of winning their third Super Bowl title. On Sunday, the Ravens lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. After quarterback Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown late in the game, they decided to go for two points to tie the game. Jackson had tight end Mark Andrews wide open along the plane of the end zone, but the veteran juggled and dropped the pass. With that, the loss was clinched for Baltimore.
It was an all-around rough game for the usual sure-handed tight end, as he had a costly fumble midway through the fourth quarter, which set up Buffalo extending their lead to 27-19 on a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. Andrews was spotted at the end of the game sitting alone on the bench with his head down, and he received negative reactions from fans.
Bills fans were celebrating after the drop by Andrews, which helped send them to the AFC Championship Game. But Bills Mafia has shown over the years that they are one of the more generous fanbases in the NFL, as they donate money to the causes of players on the opposing team.
On Tuesday, the Ravens social media team gave a shoutout to Bills Mafia for donating money to a cause Andrews supports, the Breakthrough T1D organization, which "works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes."
Bills Mafia donates money to charity organization connected to Ravens TE Mark Andrews
The GoFundMe page, set up by Bills fan Nicholas Howard, has currently raised over $46,000 as of this writing. The page had a fundraising goal of $50,000.
The cause means a lot to Andrews, who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes when he was nine years old.
"As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans. On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments atter his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for Juvenile diabetes. Let's reach a goal of at least 5k," writes Howard.
Bills Mafia has donated to plenty of causes over the years. Earlier this season, Bills fans donated to The Tua Foundation after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. In last year's playoffs, Tyler Bass missed a potential game-tying field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Afterwards, Bills Mafia donated money to the Ten Lives Club, a charity organization supported by Bass that helps get cats adopted.
The Bills are looking to finally conquer the Chiefs in the playoffs to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Thus far in the Josh Allen era, the Bills are 0-3 against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.
Before the big game, and immediately after celebrating another playoff win, the Bills decided to help out a cause that means a lot to Andrews.