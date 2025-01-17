Ravens may not get a playoff miracle after latest injury update
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Ravens were able to escape unscathed against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card Weekend without Zay Flowers. However, the competition gets much stiffer in the Divisional Round when the AFC North champions travel to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. With that in mind, the Pro Bowl wide receiver's status looms large, though his outlook is ostensibly bleak -- at best.
Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Flowers was the only member of the Ravens not practicing when they took the field on Thursday. Moreover, the stud pass-catcher has been sidelined since spraining his right knee in the team's regular-season finale -- nearly two weeks ago.
Ravens may not get a playoff miracle after latest injury update
Flowers' inactivity is an ominous sign for his availability against the Bills. While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has said the wideout can play without practicing, it suggests he's physically compromised.
Given the circumstances, Baltimore's leaving the door open for Flowers to prove he's healthy enough to suit up. And reasonably so, considering they must toe-to-toe with one of the NFL's most high-octane scoring units on the road.
Albeit surprisingly favored in Buffalo, this second-round clash of titans is an all-hands-on-deck effort. Regardless of what the oddsmakers say, Flowers' importance to the Ravens passing attack and offense cannot be overstated. He adds an element of explosiveness and dynamism to a receiving room that sorely lacks those components beyond him.
Friday will mark Flowers' last chance to get any reps in before the Ravens venture to Orchard Park. If he's unable to do so, the odds of him being active are notably slimmer. Nonetheless, his situation is worth monitoring until an official decision is made.
Barring him being a full practice participant, Flowers will undoubtedly carry an injury designation into the weekend. So, even if he's deemed good to go, the 24-year-old will conceivably be playing at less than full strength. Be that as it may, the Ravens will take anything they can get from their electrifying second-year playmaker.
After catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns this season, Flowers became the first Ravens receiver to reach the 1,000-yard milestone since 2021. If that doesn't speak to his importance, then what will? Yet, unfortunately, Baltimore might have to duke it out with Buffalo sans him.