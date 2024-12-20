Ravens playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are closing in on another postseason-bound year. And while the odds are in their favor, they still need a few things to go their way before officially being officially locked into a playoff berth.
The Pittsburgh Steelers come to Baltimore in Week 16 and it’s a game that not just has playoff implications, but also AFC North division implications. Both teams are atop the division with three games left in the season.
Baltimore has struggled against the Steelers in recent history. Meaning this game is even more important for Lamar Jackson and his squad.
They can continue to have more control over how they finish if they continue to win. Beating Pittsburgh is the first step. But if they lose they still have a shot at getting into one of the wild card spots.
Here’s what the Ravens playoff scenarios look like with a win or a loss in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens playoff scenarios: What happens if the Ravens beat the Steelers
If the Ravens can beat the Steelers this week in Baltimore, they will be tied with Pittsburgh in first place in the AFC North division. They won’t necessarily win the division with a win, but they get closer.
With a win over Pittsburgh, they also improve their chances to get in the playoffs. They would also need losses from Indianapolis and Miami. If all three of those things happen, the Ravens would get in.
The Colts play Tennessee so the odds aren’t quite in their favor there and the Dolphins play San Francisco, which could go either way. For now, the most important thing for the Ravens is to beat Pittsburgh because as long as they win, they’ll stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Ravens playoff scenarios: What happens if the Ravens lose to the Steelers
As it stands now, if the Ravens lose, they could still get in the playoffs. The most important thing for them to win out is they potentially could get a home playoff game. If they lose to Pittsburgh, regardless of what happens with Miami and Indianapolis, they are still in the playoff hunt.
But with a loss, they’re most likely out of contention for the division. Meaning they could end up playing the Steelers again in the Wild Card Round on the road or play the Houston Texans, who are currently leading the AFC South.