Ravens vs. Chargers inactives: Week 12 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Jack Posey
Jim and John Harbaugh are set to face off against each other tonight for the first time since 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. This time Jim will lead another west-coast-based team, the Los Angeles Chargers, in an effort to beat his brother.
Since Jim has taken over the head coaching duties from Brandon Staley, the Chargers have completely reinvented themselves. In the off-season, they parted ways with two talented receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Harbaugh hired Greg Roman to call the offense, making it clear he was here to play smash-mouth football, just like he did at Michigan.
This new run-first identity has worked for the Chargers with former Raven J.K. Dobbins rushing for 726 yards and eight touchdowns. The Chargers are 7-3 and one place behind the 10-win Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
The Ravens play their own brand of smash-mouth football, one unlike any other. They can run through you with Derrick Henry or run around you with Lamar Jackson. They also have a passing offense the league has never seen from the Ravens. Unfortunately, the defense has struggled in the first year under Zach Orr after dominating under Mike MacDonald.
Los Angeles Chargers' inactives
Player
Position
Injury
Week 12 Status
Bud Dupree
OLB
Hip
Questionable
AJ Finley
S
Ankle
Questionable
Cam Hart
CB
Concussion/Ankle
Questionable
Hayden Hurst
TE
Hip
Out
Deane Leonard
DB
Hamstring
Questionable
Khalil Mack
OLB
Groin
Questionable
Ladd McConkey
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Denzel Perryman
LB
Groin
Out
Denzel Perryman and Hayden Hurst are already ruled out for Monday night's game. It will be a big blow if Khalil Mack is not able to go and provide pressure off the edge against a poor Ravens' offensive line. It will also be big if rookie Ladd McConkey cannot go, as he has looked like Justin Herbert's go-to guy at times.
Baltimore Ravens' inactives
Player
Position
Injury
Week 12 Status
Roquan Smith
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Travis Jones
DT
Ankle
Questionable
Sanoussi Kane
S
Ankle
Out
Tyler Linderbaum
C
Back
Questionable
Arthur Maulet
CB
Calf
Out
Arthur Maulet and Sanoussi Kane are already ruled out for this game. It would make a world of difference for the Ravens if Roquan Smith could not go for the Raves. Not just because of his ability, but also because he wears the green dot for the defense (calls the plays). If he cannot play, that duty will fall on someone else. Kyle Hamilton wore it when Smith exited last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.