RBC Canadian Open playoff format: How a 72-hole tie is decided at TPC Toronto

Ryan Fox was in contention heading into the final round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto, but it didn't seem like another top golfer on the PGA Tour, Sam Burns, really was. But after each of their rounds and some of the leaders faltering, the two were left tied at 18-under after 72 holes, setting up a playoff at the Canadian Open.

That, naturally, had fans asking about the playoff format at the RBC Canadian Open. After all, playoff formats on the PGA Tour and in major championships vary from tournament to tournament. Some have an aggregate playoff, there are different holes played. And the list goes on.

The RBC Canadian Open has a sudden-death playoff format, meaning that players will play essentially match play one-on-one on select holes to determine the winner after being tied following 72 holes. So what more do golf fans need to know? We have all the answers you need.

RBC Canadian Open playoff format: What holes are played to decide the winner?

The RBC Canadian Open uses the 18th hole played on repeat for the playoff format, which is how the sudden-death format is ultimately decided. Players who are tied for the lead will play the hole repetitively until one records a lower score than the other. That player will then be declared the winner of the tournament.

The 18th hole at TPC Toronto is a difficult Par 5, even though it only measures 576 yards. That distance looks manageable but, with water protecting the green complex, it can make the approach and the decision whether or not to lay up exceedingly difficult.

When was the last playoff at the RBC Canadian Open?

The last playoff at the Canadian Open really wasn't all that long ago. It came in historic fashion back at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open with Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood dueling at Oakdale for the title. With a 73-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, Taylor emerged victorious and, in doing so, broke a seven-decade long drought since a native Canadian had won the national open. It also happened to give us one of the best viral golf clips in recent memory as Taylor's friend and fellow Canadian, Adam Hadwin, was leveled by security as he ran onto the green trying to celebrate.

Before the 2023 magical moment in a playoff, the last playoff came back in 2017, when Jhonattan Vegas outlasted Charley Hoffman to earn the victory. That too was historic in its own right as the Venezuelan became a back-to-back winner at the Canadian Open.

Those are the only two playoffs at the RBC Canadian Open since 2012. Only one more has occurred since RBC became the sponsor for the event in 2008, which was in 2011 when Sean O'Hair beat out Kris Blanks.