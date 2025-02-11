Have the Red Sox simply considered making Roman Anthony hit right-handed?
One of the Boston Red Sox' biggest issues remains the same: The need for a right-handed bat in the heart of the lineup. There is a lot to like about the clubs offense but the issue arises in the lefty-heavy group that they trot out. The three best hitters on the team, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran, are all left-handed. And much of the depth is too. There needs to be a righty upgrade in the worst way.
The past few weeks of the offseason have been spent dreaming about Alex Bregman, either hoping the Nolan Arenado trade goes through or never comes close (depending on your feelings about the Cardinals third baseman), and maybe even getting wholly unrealistic with hopes of Seiya Suzuki or someone else in a trade.
Among the complicating factors in needing a right-handed bat is the Red Sox farm system, headlined by the No. 1-non-Roki-Sasaki prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony. He looks to be a potential star in the currently crowded Boston outfield but there's one "drawback" when it comes to fit — he too hits left-handed.
But what if he didn't? What if the Red Sox' answer to the right-handed bat conundrum is reporting to Fort Myers for spring training and Boston only needs to have the stones to make it happen? Just make Roman Anthony a right-handed hitter. It's really that simple.
Roman Anthony is the right-handed bat the Red Sox need if they have the courage to do it
I know what you're thinking: Cody, it's not as simple as just asking a player to hit right-handed. Sure, if you want to be trapped inside the boxes of logic and common sense, that's probably true. Be imprisoned in those thoughts if you must, but I choose the enlightenment of creativity.
Let's be real, Anthony is 20 years old as he reports to Red Sox spring training. In the grand scheme of life, he's basically a toddler. There's still time to choose which hand he wants to play with. Bring him to Fort Myers, tie his right hand behind his back, get work in with the leading left-hand from a righty hitter, and force an athlete to be an athlete and make things happen from the other side of the plate.
This isn't like you, me, or your average Joe or Jane being asked to sign our name with our non-dominant hand. While the results there would give your run-of-the-mill doctor a penmanship award by comparison, this is a top-tier athlete we're talking about. These guys are built different, wired different and capable of more than we could ever be. Don't lump us in the same category as someone like Anthony.
If you even wanted to take a softer approach than forcing Anthony's right-handedness, just give him some reps on the opposite side of the plate. What's the worst that could happen? If he looks like me several beers deep on a camping trip trying to swat away mosquitoes, then the Red Sox are in the same boat they're in now with the need for the lineup this offseason. But maybe it also shows some signs of life.
All I'm saying is, if the front office and Alex Cora aren't aligned on Bregman, if the Cardinals aren't being agreeable on an Arenado trade and the alternative is an underwhelming addition that has little impact, then why not try it? The worst that happens is that we're right back to where we are now.
Roman Anthony is right-handed. He just doesn't know it yet.