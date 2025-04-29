Red Sox dud's recent resurgence could block star prospect’s arrival

In March of 2022, the Boston Red Sox signed Rockies slugger Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract with a player opt-out for 2026. From that year through 2024, Story only played 163 games due to near-consistent injuries. Even when he was healthy, he struggled at the plate, and Story’s tedious three-year stretch had led many to believe his contract was one of the worst in baseball. But much to the chagrin of the Fenway faithful, it wasn’t over yet.

This season, the Red Sox shortstop is on a mission to prove his doubters wrong. Thus far, he has slashed .272/.314/.421 with 5 home runs through 114 at-bats entering play on Tuesday. Things are certainly looking up for Story, who seems to be playing a key role in Beantown’s success for the first time since the ink dried on his contract. But Story’s first glimpse of good news also comes with some bad news that affects one of Boston’s untouchable prospects.

Marcelo Mayer may be stuck in the Minors for a while thanks to Trevor Story

In last winter’s trade discussions, Red Sox no. 3 prospect (no. 11 overall, per MLB Pipeline) Marcelo Mayer appeared to be off-limits. He's showed why to start the season in Triple-A, hitting .280/.324/.548/.872 with seven home runs in 93 at-bats. Mayer is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense sometime this season. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any room for him in the lineup.

Like Story, Mayer also plays shortstop. With his position filled and with Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell, Triston Casas and Rafael Devers covering the rest of the infield as well as the DH spot, Mayer doesn’t appear to have an opening on the diamond. There is some thought of demoting Casas, who has struggled mightily this year; still, it remains unclear if this would create an opening. For this to work, either Devers or one of the other infielders would need to make the move to first if Mayer isn’t thrown into the position himself, none of which is an ideal scenario.

The Red Sox already have a similar situation in the outfield, with Roman Anthony ready to make his debut and Masataka Yoshida returning from injury. So, when can we expect to see Mayer?

If Story keeps hitting at his current pace, he is in no danger of being benched. Plus, Story is owed $22.5 million this year, and no team is willing to pay a player that much to sit on the bench. He does have an opt-out after this season, but if Story remains with the Red Sox, he is due for a raise in which he will make $25 million a year through 2027. Given the drop in his market value, it’s safe to assume he won’t opt out. And given both his price tag and his injury history, Story is virtually untradeable. By all appearances, Story will be Boston’s shortstop through 2027.

Bregman, who is on fire to start the season, has only seen his free agency value go up. The Red Sox third baseman has an opt-out after this season and a player option for 2027. There is a strong chance Bregman opts out if he believes he can fetch more on the open market, which feels likely at this point.

It seems Bregman’s opt-out clause is the best chance Mayer has at seeing regular action as early as next year. But as far as 2025 goes, the Red Sox will need to get very creative if they are going to squeeze Mayer onto the roster, especially with Anthony and Yoshida waiting in the wings.