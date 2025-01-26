Red Sox doing everything in their power to ensure Alex Bregman doesn't sign with them
By Austin Owens
Alex Bregman has spent all nine seasons of his big league career with the Houston Astros and was a part of two World Series championship teams. With Bregman now a free agent, his stint in Houston appears to be over. However, he has yet to find a new home.
Many believe that a reunion with manager Alex Cora in Boston makes a lot of sense and ulitmately expects Bregman to sign with the Red Sox. Adding Bregman to the lineup would undoubtedly make the Red Sox even more dangerous than they already are, but negotiations between the two parties may be too far apart to make this happen.
Alex Bregman and Red Sox not on the same page
According to reports from Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston earlier this offseason, Bregman has had at least three teams offer him contracts that were for five years or more. We are uncertain if none of those deals were accepted because the price was too low, he did not view these clubs as a good fit for him or he is patiently waiting to see all the offers he his given.
Bregman has interest in playing in Boston which should make the Red Sox's front office get a deal done. Bregman has played third base his entire career but if he were to sign with Boston, he would have to play second base with Rafael Devers holding down the hot corner. It sounds like Bregman is fine with that but it is the length of the contract turning him away.
Alex Speier of The Boston Globe discussed how well Bregman would fit in with this Red Sox team but negotiations get stuck with the Red Sox claiming four years is the maximum length they are willing to give him. Bregman is looking for more and knows his worth. With Scott Boras pulling the strings, we wouldn't expect Bregman to sign for less anytime soon.