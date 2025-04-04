Red Sox fans are so back after Boston's early barrage in home opener vs. Cardinals

A (subjectively) wise man famously once said: "I want you to put the word out there that we back up." Boston Red Sox fans ostensibly embodied this quote after seeing the club blitz the St. Louis Cardinals from the jump of their 2025 home opener.

Following a not-so-shabby start to the MLB campaign on the road, Boston immediately kicked things into high gear upon returning to Fenway Park. They scored five runs in the first inning, and the energy in the stadium was palpable. Red Sox Nation was demonstrably rejuvenated and happy to welcome the team back to Beantown.

Red Sox fans regain confidence in the club after a dominant start in the 2025 home opener vs. Cardinals

Newcomer Alex Bregman initiated the action for Boston, driving in All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran on an RBI double. Then, veteran shortstop Trevor Story and ascending slugger Wilyer Abreu jacked back-to-back home runs to put the Red Sox up 5-0.

"This is more like it. THIS is more like it."



"Welcome back, Fenway Park. This is the way it should be. And it hasn't been for some time."



Dave O'Brien and Lou Merloni react to Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu hitting back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches. pic.twitter.com/Ng63G9Awhd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2025

The Boston faithful was particularly fired up when Story/Abreu went yard and unveiled a celebratory nod to Wally the Green Monster -- their mascot. It served as a reminder that there's no need to panic (yet), considering we're not even one month into the year.

You have to see the @RedSox new home run celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/j6f3uQFjYe — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2025

Boston torched Cardinals starter Erick Fedde for five hits and six earned runs before manager Oli Marmol yanked him after three innings of work. However, the Red Sox continued to do considerable damage throughout the contest en route to a 13-9 victory over St. Louis.

Despite defeating the Baltimore Orioles in their best-of-three series before this matchup with St. Louis, Boston's offense has been rocky thus far this season. Franchise centerpiece Rafael Devers' historically-bad struggles from the plate have been well-chronicled, and he's far from the only one not meeting expectations.

A showing like this was much needed for the Red Sox, plus their loyal supporters, who have high hopes for this group. While it wasn't a perfect performance, namely the shortcomings of starter Walker Buehler and the bullpen, faith is restored in Boston.