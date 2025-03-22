Rafael Devers isn't the only slow spring that the Red Sox should be worried about

Spring training has not gone remotely how Rafael Devers hoped it would. Not only has he been caught in drama (mostly of his own doing), but he has been dealing with shoulder soreness. Because of that, he has only 11 spring training at-bats under his belt, which is not where he wants to be, with only five days to go before Opening Day. In those 11 at-bats, Devers has a grand total of one hit and has struck out four times.

Is this the end of the world? No, of course not — this is Rafael Devers we're talking about here. However, Boston Red Sox fans would like more signs that he's actually ready to play in games that count. So far, it's hard not to believe he's still bothered by his shoulders. He isn't playing the field, for what it's worth.

As concerning as Devers' struggles are, he's one of the best hitters in the sport, and once he is fully healthy, he'll perform like the superstar he is. As for Tanner Houck, though, he's giving Red Sox fans reasons to be concerned with how he has fared in spring training.

Houck got the start on Saturday, and let's just say it didn't go well. The right-hander allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in just 3.2 innings of work. He struck out two batters and issued a pair of free passes. His spring training now sits at 11.20 in his four starts. He has allowed 19 runs (17 earned) on 29 hits in just 13.2 innings of work. He has struggled mightily in two of those four starts and has never looked particularly great.

It has not been pretty whatsoever.

Much different spring for Tanner Houck in 2025 than 2024. pic.twitter.com/IyvZaPxGId — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 22, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Tanner Houck giving Red Sox fans reason to panic with putrid spring training

In many cases, spring training results don't mean much. Oftentimes, players aren't even treating their outings as if their production matters and are using this time to work on things they feel need improvement. Houck could very well be in that boat. Still, it's hard not to be concerned with how lost he has looked, especially considering what went down last season.

Houck had a strong spring training in 2024, posting a 2.40 ERA in five appearances and 15 innings of work. He then carried that momentum into the regular season and broke out, posting a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts and 178.2 innings of work and earning his first All-Star Game nod.

This isn't to say that a bad spring training automatically means Houck will take a major step back in the regular season, but the 28-year-old struggling in the spring to this degree isn't exactly a good omen for what's to come. The Red Sox would love for him to get back to the Mid-Summer Classic in 2025 and form a dangerous one-two punch alongside Garrett Crochet, but if spring training is any indication, that isn't going to happen.

Red Sox fans will forget all about Houck's rough spring if he puts together another strong regular season, but it's hard to predict that considering how last season went and how poorly he has pitched thus far. Hopefully, Houck proves all of his doubters wrong. and has another big year.